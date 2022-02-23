Southside Economic Development District officials say they question Mayor Friday Ellis’ proposal to provide the outfit with up to $1 million in tax revenues each year if the mayor’s agreement punishes them for seeking to levy a new tax in the future.
After voting to rehire SEDD’s former executive director Charles Theus, SEDD’s board of directors appeared at odds during a Jan. 27 meeting about whether to accept a cooperative endeavor agreement proposed by Ellis in July 2021.
In December, the state Legislative Auditor’s office released an audit report that showed SEDD was illegally spending dedicated tax revenues on routine operations. SEDD officials say the city of Monroe—which serves as SEDD’s fiscal agent—will not release their funds because of the group’s questionable expenditures.
SEDD’s only source of revenues is a hotel occupancy tax approved by the voters in 2017. In 2017, voters gave their approval to using the net proceeds from the tax only for acquiring, building or improving capital improvement projects within SEDD’s boundaries.
During the meeting last month, SEDD Chairman Tony Little and others clashed with SEDD board member Roosevelt Wright, who argued in favor of a cooperative endeavor agreement proposed by Ellis.
As previously reported by The Ouachita Citizen, Little and SEDD board member Marty Campbell and Wright argued back-and-forth, with Campbell and Little frequently accusing Wright of stirring trouble and spreading falsehoods.
Campbell and Little disputed Wright’s claim that SEDD had ignored Ellis’ proposed cooperative endeavor agreement.
“I’m saying it’s never been on the agenda,” Wright said. “That’s the truth.”
As reported by this newspaper in May 2021, Ellis proposed a cooperative endeavor agreement to furnish SEDD with a regular funding source beyond their hotel occupancy tax. The Ouachita Citizen obtained a copy of Ellis’ proposed cooperative endeavor agreement from July 2021 through a public records request.
Under the proposed agreement, SEDD could collect up to $500,000 in sales tax revenues and up to $500,000 in property tax revenues through a newly established tax increment financing (TIF) district within SEDD’s boundaries.
“He said you’ll get a million a year,” Wright said.
Ellis proposed the agreement shortly after the state Bond Commission rebuffed another attempt by SEDD officials to gain the state’s permission to levy a sales tax in southern Monroe. The Monroe Chamber of Commerce and local legislators have opposed SEDD’s efforts to levy a sales tax or property tax in southern Monroe, leading to heated discussions at the Bond Commission’s meetings in Baton Rouge.
According to Wright, Ellis first proposed the TIF district in March 2021.
“That has never been on the agenda,” Wright said. “We have never discussed what the mayor offered. Not one time.”
During SEDD’s meeting last month, Little argued against Ellis’ proposed agreement, claiming the mayor was trying to prevent SEDD from seeking to levy any new taxes in the future.
“If they give us a TIF, we cannot go after a tax,” Little said. “We are a special taxing district. They’re trying to get us to give that up.”
One of the conditions in Ellis’ proposal stated the agreement would dissolve if SEDD ever sought to levy a new sales tax or property tax, as it has tried in the past.
For example, one of the sections of Ellis’ proposed cooperative endeavor agreement stated, “[This agreement] shall terminate effective upon the District’s adoption of a resolution, ordinance or any other formal action by its governing authority pursuant to which a new sales tax, property tax or assessment is to be levied by the District or proposed by the District to the electorate for approval, regardless of whether the ability to propose such sales tax, property tax or assessment is authorized under the Authorizing legislation.”
After Campbell, Little and SEDD board member Tyrone Goodin voted to rehire Theus as the group’s executive director, SEDD board members asked Theus to weigh in on the merits of Ellis’ proposal.
According to Theus, it was possible SEDD could receive little to nothing in future years in addition to the warning against seeking a new tax.
“There’s some calculation, and it’s some deep calculation,” Theus said. “If we signed it, we would get nothing next year.”
“The one about the sales tax is the one we have to do a little more research about,” Theus added.
