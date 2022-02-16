EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first part of a series about the Southside Economic Development District’s recent activities.
The Southside Economic Development District’s board of directors voted last month to reinstate its former executive director Charles Theus after terminating his employment last September because they were dissatisfied with his work.
SEDD’s board of directors rehired Theus on a 3-2-1 vote during a meeting on Jan. 27 at Fit Time 365 on North 4th Street, the workplace of SEDD board member Tyrone Goodin.
Some SEDD board members indicated they would not be opposed to paying Theus “back pay” since the time when SEDD’s board terminated his employment on Sept. 22, 2021.
“Are we saying we’ll pay him since September 22?” said SEDD board member Roosevelt Wright.
In response, SEDD Chairman Tony Little said, “If Mr. Theus is owed back pay, he’ll get back pay.”
SEDD held its meeting at Goodin’s business on North 4th Street instead of at SEDD’s office space, which is closed because SEDD cannot pay its electric bills. SEDD board members say the city of Monroe—which serves as SEDD’s fiscal agent—will not release their funds in light of an audit report issued last December showing SEDD was illegally spending dedicated sales tax revenues on routine operations.
“We had no expenses because we’re in a quagmire with the city,” said SEDD Chairman Tony Little.
Last December, auditors noted that SEDD’s only source of funding is a hotel occupancy tax approved by voters in SEDD’s district in 2017. In 2017, voters agreed that net proceeds from SEDD’s hotel occupancy tax must only be used to build, acquire or improve capital improvement projects.
Last month, Little informed his fellow board members that he warned the city he would find another fiscal agent if the city did not let SEDD use its tax revenues as the board saw fit.
Wright argued SEDD could not justify hiring Theus after collecting some $480,000 in revenues—mostly, if not all from the levy of SEDD’s hotel occupancy tax—in 2017 without a single project or program completed in the last four years.
“So far, we have not spent one penny on projects,” Wright said. “We spent money on cars, Dish TV, cable television, staff. We’re heavy on operating expenses without programs or projects.”
“We have to do something for the south side, for the business side,” Wright added.
During the meeting, Little and SEDD board member Marty Campbell clashed frequently with Wright. They characterized Wright as causing trouble, including events leading up to the release of the audit report as well as for his opposition to rehiring Theus.
“What you’re saying is completely misleading,” Little said. “We have no local tax dollars going into administration.”
Referring to SEDD’s use of tax revenues to cover administrative expenses, auditors’ report in December 2021 stated, “The Executive Director and the Board ignored the restrictions placed upon the proceeds by the Voters Tax Proposition, the Louisiana Statute, and the clarification provided by the Louisiana Attorney General Opinion that they requested.”
SEDD board member Sam Moore III also expressed disappointment that SEDD had collected hundreds of thousands of dollars without spending any money on a project benefiting southern Monroe.
“My issue: nothing’s been done for the people,” Moore said. “Period.”
Referring to Theus’ previous termination, Moore said, “I do have a problem paying salaries and not seeing results.”
Campbell admitted he was one of the SEDD board members who voted to terminate Theus’ employment, though he had since changed his mind.
“I was one of the commissioners who voted to terminate Mr. Theus,” Campbell said. “Because things needed to be done. Did we move too fast? Possibly so. This termination was never about character. It was about work.”
Like Little, Campbell also disputed the findings of the audit report last December.
The audit noted irregularities in SEDD’s finances.
“Which was not true,” said Campbell, who argued SEDD could not legally be audited as a component of the city of Monroe.
In response to Wright’s suggestion that a project list be presented to the Monroe City Council, Campbell said, “We do not—we do not have to go back to the City Council to get a plan approved. We do not.”
Campbell was nominated to serve on SEDD’s board by City Council member Kema Dawson. City Council Chairman Carday Marshall Sr. nominated Moore to the board while Little was nominated by City Council member Juanita Woods.
At many points during the meeting, Campbell and Little directed their complaints at Wright, though other SEDD board members appeared upset as well.
“There’s too many lies being told at this table,” said Campbell, after listening to Wright voice objections to Theus’ reinstatement. “I’m going to call a spade a spade.”
Moore expressed reticence about the matter and appeared to believe Campbell’s remarks were aimed at him.
“Do I lie?” Moore said. “Do I lie, Mr. Goodin?”
Without referring directly to Wright, Campbell said, “You don’t need to be on this board.”
Referring to Wright, Little said, “He has a pattern of not supporting things we want.”
Little accused Wright of providing a tip to the state Legislative Auditor about SEDD’s financial irregularities.
“You’re being extremely disingenuous,” said Little, later.
“You’re basically saying I’m lying,” Wright said.
“You’re lying,” Little said.
A majority of the SEDD board voted to reinstate Theus on a 3-2-1 vote with Campbell, Goodin and Little voting in favor of restoring Theus to his former position.
SEDD board member Otis Jones and Wright voted against rehiring him.
“I can’t do it,” Jones said.
Moore abstained from the vote.
The resolution stated Theus was “fully and unconditionally reinstated” for a one-year period.
After the vote to reinstate Theus was approved, Jones and Wright appeared upset and left the meeting. A few minutes later, the pair returned.
After their return, Campbell referred to Robert’s Rules of Order for Deliberative Assemblies and questioned whether Jones or Wright had any authority to participate as board members in the meeting since they had left and returned—as though their temporary absence invalidated their roles as members.
“I thought you were leaving,” Campbell said. “That can cause an issue.”
There is no such rule in Robert’s Rules of Order.
“If you speak out of turn, you will be censored,” said Campbell, looking at Wright.
