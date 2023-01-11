Southside Economic Development District's governing board violated state law earlier this week when it took official action on several items without a quorum present.
Among the actions taken Monday by three SEDD board members was a vote to consolidate the positions of secretary and treasurer as well as to retain Monroe attorney Kevin Johnson as the district's legal counsel.
SEDD board members attending the meeting included Chairman Tony Little, Roosevelt Wright and Otis Jones. Monroe businessman Karl Dhaliwal also was present and voted on the agenda's items in spite of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce's claims Dhaliwal had resigned.
Monroe City Council Chairwoman Kema Dawson also confirmed Dhaliwal's resignation.
During the meeting, Dhaliwal did not address the objections he could no longer vote in light of his resignation.
Charles Theus, former executive director of SEDD, also said Dhaliwal had resigned and therefore SEDD's board did not have a quorum. Theus left SEDD earlier this month because his one-year contract was not renewed, according to Wright.
“I want to put on the record that there is no quorum present because Mr. Dhaliwal has resigned and vacated his seat and I was told to put that on the record,” Theus said.
Little, who chairs the SEDD board, defended Dhaliwal's participation in the meeting on Monday.
Little argued that Dhaliwal could continue to act as a commissioner and vote—even if he had resigned—until the Monroe Chamber of Commerce replaced him by filling the vacancy.
“When a resignation occurs, the resignation is written by letter,” Little said. “Once a letter is given, then that person still serves the remainder of their term.”
Little also claimed a resignation was not official unless the SEDD board of commissioners received a letter tendering a member's resignation.
Dawson explained Little was mistaken.
“A letter was received from the chamber last week,” said Dawson, who attended Monday’s meeting.
Dawson was referring to a letter the Monroe Chamber of Commerce claimed to have received from Dhaliwal officially tendering his resignation.
Kenya Roberson, executive director of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, asked Little, “You haven’t seen it and you’re the president?”
Little claimed the law supported his position.
“I’m not a part of the city administration,” Little said. “I’m not going to doubt that Councilwoman Dawson says a letter was received. I don’t have that. But even if that was the case, the law explicitly states that you serve until your replacement’s here.”
Jasmyne McConnell, with the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, said she informed the Monroe City Council about Dhaliwal’s resignation.
“You had met with our executive director Roy Heatherly and told him that you would like to vacate your seat,” McConnell said. “Mr. Roy accepted your vacancy and then notified me as vice president of diversity, which SEDD falls under, that you would no longer be serving.”
McConnell said she informed Dawson and City Attorney Angie Sturdivant that Dhaliwal had tendered his resignation and submitted three names to fill his spot.
“I’d like to make it very clear here tonight that your vote no longer counts on behalf of the Monroe Chamber,” McConnell said.
Under state law, SEDD's board of commissioners can only transact business if a quorum is constituted by the presence of four or more SEDD board members.
SEDD had seven members until Sam Moore II and Dhaliwal retired, The Ouachita Citizen learned. During Monday's meeting, Secretary Marty Campbell and Treasurer Tyrone Goodin also were absent.
On Tuesday, the City Council approved City Councilman Carday Marshall Sr.'s appointment of Preston Hopkins to join SEDD's board as its sixth commissioner.
During the City Council's meeting, Campbell—SEDD board secretary was “not following guidelines or state laws.”
Campbell argued the conduct of SEDD commissioners threatened the resolution of an agreement between SEDD and Mayor Friday Ellis to create a tax increment financing district that would benefit the economic development district.
Previously, Ellis offered SEDD a cooperative endeavor agreement that would have created a TIF district within SEDD’s boundaries and could provide SEDD with up to $1 million in tax revenues annually. Under the terms of the agreement, SEDD could receive the $1 million in tax revenues as long as it agreed never to levy new taxes in the district.
Ellis' offer expired without SEDD taking advantage of the offer.
“This TIF could have been solved a few months ago,” Campbell said. “But because of their own selfish motives and their own political ambitions to use SEDD as a political action committee against Councilwoman Dawson, Councilman Marshall and the mayor, the people of Districts 3, 4 and 5 continue to suffer.”
Campbell said the only way to solve the issue was to remove commissioners from SEDD's board of commissioners.
“The City Council has the power to remove those individuals off the board,” Campbell said. “If not, we’re going to be in the same situation, I’m going to be standing up here week after week. This has to stop.”
Theus also addressed the City Council on Tuesday.
“The longer we wait, the more egregious the problems are going to get,” Theus said. “We’re thinking that this problem is going to be something we can solve but it’s not going to resolve itself unless we face some hard decisions.”
Theus agreed that SEDD needed new commissioners.
“We certainly need people who are going to work for progress,” Theus said. “What you hear out there—Let’s just get down to it. The budget. We never have been in the red at SEDD. People have accused us of not spending any money.”
