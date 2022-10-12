The Southside Economic Development District, or SEDD, rejected a proposal Monday that would have generated up to $1 million in tax revenues each year.
SEDD officials and allies thronged the Monroe City Council’s chambers on Tuesday to protest Mayor Friday Ellis’ tax increment financing (TIF) proposal and ask for a second one—without any restrictions.
SEDD had until Monday at 5 p.m. to accept a cooperative endeavor agreement that would have created a TIF district within SEDD’s boundaries and could provide SEDD with up to $1 million in tax revenues annually. Under the terms of the agreement, SEDD could receive the $1 million in tax revenues as long as it agreed never to levy new taxes in the district.
Some SEDD officials and allies claimed they did not have enough time to review Ellis’ proposal. The mayor first gave the proposal to SEDD in July 2021.
During the City Council’s meeting, SEDD board member Roosevelt Wright revealed the outfit’s leaders and allies were not upset about the deadline. They objected, instead, that they could not have the $1 million a year as well as the ability to levy new taxes, if they so chose.
Wright said SEDD did not act on Ellis’ proposal before 5 p.m. on Monday because Ellis would not remove the clause about never levying new sales taxes or property taxes.
“Since the mayor wouldn’t budge on the tax, we decided not to act on his but to send you our request,” said Wright, referring to their follow-up request on Tuesday that they be granted the TIF district without any taxing limits.
SEDD members referred to the offending paragraph in Ellis’ proposal:
“This agreement shall terminate effective upon the District’s adoption of a resolution, ordinance or any other formal action by its governing authority pursuant to which a new sales tax, property tax or assessment is to be levied by the District or proposed by the District to the electorate for approval, regardless of whether the ability to propose such sales tax, property tax or assessment is authorized under the Authorizing Legislation.”
The matter was scheduled for a vote on the City Council’s agenda during its regular meeting on Tuesday. City Council member Kema Dawson, however, informed those gathered in the council’s chambers that no action would be taken because the proposal had expired the day before.
City Council member Juanita Woods asked that citizens be given permission to discuss the issue as previously planned.
“This resolution was put on here so that we could have a conversation, so I don’t understand,” Woods said.
City Council member Carday Marshall Sr. echoed Woods’ suggestion.
“I want to give them an opportunity to speak,” Marshall said. “I think we can get this done and move forward and everybody be respectful and happy, so what do we need to do in order for them to be able to speak on this tonight? Because we have everybody here.”
The City Council voted to remove the item from the agenda. Dawson said that Ellis had set up a meeting with SEDD for next week to further discuss any arrangement between SEDD and the city.
Speaking on behalf of SEDD, state Sen. Katrina Jackson objected that SEDD had not been granted additional time to review Ellis’ proposal. Jackson also said there was no reason SEDD should be asked to give up its ability to levy new taxes.
“I see the right to vote as a sacred right, that should never be negotiated away,” Jackson said. “To ask SEDD to negotiate away a constitutional right of the people is grossly unfair.”
Jackson said she would request a legal opinion from the state Attorney General’s office to determine whether the City Council had the authority to negotiate an agreement with SEDD.
State Rep. Pat Moore also voiced support for preserving SEDD’s taxing authority while receiving an influx of taxpayers’ dollars from the city.
“My constituents wanted me to come and represent them,” Moore said. “Enough is enough. We’ve got to be unified. We’ve got too much going on in our community.”
State Rep. Adrian Fisher said the process needed to be moved along so the district could grow.
“Let’s get the meeting scheduled and let’s be productive,” Fisher said.
Wright, a board member at SEDD, said SEDD might need to levy new taxes in the future.
“We have a tremendous problem with crime and deteriorating neighborhoods,” Wright said. “We want the prospect of being able to solve some of our problems.”
Dawson asked Ellis whether he would actually meet with SEDD about “possibly putting the TIF back on the table.”
In response, several audience members yelled, “Possibly?”
Ellis confirmed such a meeting was in the works.
“When I met with SEDD for the very first time, it’s because SEDD was trying to go out and raise a half-cent sales tax in south Monroe in the middle of a pandemic — with no projects put forward asking for funding,” Ellis said. “There were people lining up around OMCAP and other places because they could barely make ends meet.”
Ellis added, “Name me one resident that has benefited from the $750,000 that SEDD has received thus far in funding,” Ellis said.
When nobody replied, he said, “Exactly.”
Charles Theus, executive director at SEDD, said he did not want people to be misled about the group’s finances.
“Last month we got $6,000 to pay our bills to pay our expenses and do other things. That’s it,” Theus said. “People are saying some of this money’s being mishandled or mistreated, but we have over $300,000 in the bank and we have sponsored eight clean-up operations.”
The City Council asked Ellis to keep it informed about his negotiations with SEDD.
