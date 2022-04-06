The Southside Economic Development District’s governing board voted last week to approve a plan proposing to spend at least $128 million over the next 25 years on the construction of a convention center, housing developments, a micro-loan program, hiring former criminal offenders as mentors and more.
SEDD’s plan is expected to be presented to the Monroe City Council at an upcoming meeting.
Since rehiring Charles Theus as its executive director in February, SEDD has sought ways to gain additional funding or to regain the authority to spend its tax revenues as it sees fit. SEDD derives revenues from a hotel occupancy tax, though the city of Monroe—which serves as SEDD’s fiscal agent—stopped releasing SEDD’s funds after the questions about illegal expenditures arose.
“I think the most important thing facing us is a revenue stream,” said SEDD Chairman Tony Little during a March 7 meeting. “We must secure additional revenue.”
Last year, the state Legislative Auditor’s office released an audit report that showed SEDD was spending revenues from the hotel occupancy tax on routine operations, not on capital improvement projects as required.
The city froze SEDD’s access to the account afterward, though SEDD’s legal counsel, Monroe attorney Nanci Summersgill, says SEDD can spend the money if it is tied to a specific project.
“So, essentially, that is what the auditor found,” Summersgill told SEDD board members. “Based upon that, the city and their accounting department determined they could not release any of that money until they sought an attorney general’s opinion.”
“They are willing, with the proper back-up information, to release money from the hotel-motel taxes as long as the money is being spent toward projects,” she added.
The projects listed in SEDD’s 25-year plan were intended to satisfy that spending requirement, SEDD board members say. The major projects proposed in the 25-year plan included various infrastructure improvements ($24.5 million), the establishment of an industrial park in southern Monroe ($22.5 million) and the construction of a convention center ($19 million).
Some items on SEDD board members’ wish lists—such as employee salaries, micro-loan programs, training programs and more—do not fit the “capital improvement projects” criteria approved by voters, prompting SEDD to seek state funding and other funding sources.
Last year, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis proposed a cooperative endeavor agreement that could result in SEDD receiving $1 million in tax revenues each year. Under the proposed agreement, SEDD could collect up to $500,000 in sales tax revenues and up to $500,000 in property tax revenues through a newly established tax increment financing (TIF) district within SEDD’s boundaries.
Little told The Ouachita Citizen that SEDD’s 25-year plan would be presented to Ellis as one “component of the TIF,” should the cooperative endeavor agreement proceed.
Theus spearheaded the development of the 25-year plan after seeking input from local officials and figures in southern Monroe.
“Mr. Theus talked to each of the City Council members about what they wanted in their districts, and this plan includes everything they wanted,” said SEDD board member Roosevelt Wright. “We met with 22 different thinkers to figure this out.”
According to Theus, the establishment of lighting districts known as the “No Dark Places” project ($15 million) was favored by City Council member Juanita Woods while the construction of a sports and water recreational center could provide south Monroe with “good, clean sports.”
A lending program and micro-loan program—favored by Wright—also were included in the plan.
“We could put money directly in the hands of the people who need it,” Theus said.
SEDD’s 25-year action plan can be found online at www.ouachitacitizen.com
Its projects include:
• acquisition of land and development of affordable housing ($5 million)
• retail creation and expansion of disadvantage business enterprises ($7.2 million)
• training opportunities for disabled, women, racial minorities ($1 million)
• construction of convention center in southern Monroe ($19 million)
• improvements to zoo, Wilson Street, Renwick, intermodal facility ($9.5 million)
• infrastructure improvements ($24.5 million)
• establishment of industrial park ($22.5 million)
• feasibility study for sports and water recreational center ($100,000)
• promotion of entertainment district ($150,000)
• lending program, micro loan program, DBE assistance ($2.9 million)
• construction of sidewalks and walking trails ($15 million)
• construction of lighting districts ($15 million)
• establishing police substations ($4 million)
• construction of safe houses ($1 million)
• “Youth violence deterrents” and “ex-offender mentors” ($1 million)
• ‘To undertake studies of socio-economics of the Southside” ($1.2 million)
