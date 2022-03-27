Several members of the West Monroe Board of Aldermen secured re-election to another term in Saturday's election while local businessman Rodney Welch clinched election as the city's first black alderman.
In the race for the District 3 seat, representing much of southern West Monroe, Welch gained 55 percent of the vote, or 125 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Secretary of State's office on Saturday.
Nora Collins came in second with 27 percent of the vote, or 62 votes. Annanias Word and Anthony Holmes came in third and fourth with 24 votes and 15 votes, respectively.
Meanwhile, Alderwoman Morgan Buxton overcame Keith Kimball in the District 1 race with 65 percent of the vote, or 264 votes. Kimball received 144 votes.
In the District 2 race, Aldermen Polk Brian secured re-election to another term against his fellow Alderman Trevor Land, who received 109 votes. Brian gathered 186 votes, or 63 percent of the vote in District 2.
Aldermen Thom Hamilton and Ben Westerburg Jr. secured re-election as the two candidates with the most votes for the offices of at-large aldermen in a field of five candidates.
Hamilton tallied 521 votes, or 33 percent of the vote, while Westerburg collected 496 votes, or 31 percent of the vote.
Lamar Anderson Jr came in third with 234 votes; Billy Gullett Jr. came in fourth with 187 votes; and Willis Manning III came in last with 155 votes.
