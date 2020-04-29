The University of Louisiana-Monroe presidential search committee also elected to schedule a meeting on May 18 to select semifinalists for the position. The committee is currently considering the following 18 candidates:
- Katrice Albert, Founder and Principal, Third Eye Consulting Group, LLC
- Ronald Berry, Dean, College of Business and Social Sciences, ULM
- Stephen Condon, Chancellor and Professor of Education, Piedmont International University
- Joe Delap, Provost, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Tenured Professor, Athens State University
- Nara Gavini, Executive Director, Massachusetts General Hospital
- Maurice Gipson, Vice Chancellor and formerly Chief Diversity Officer, Arkansas State University
- Daniel Heimmermann, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, The University of Texas Permian Basin
- Timothy Holcomb, Associate Professor Fellow, Farmer School of Business Endres, Miami University
- Joby John, Tom Galloway Endowed Professor of Marketing, formerly Dean and Professor of Marketing, UL Lafayette
- Jeannine Kahn, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, UL System
- Julia Letlow, Executive Assistant to the President for External Affairs and Community Outreach, ULM
- Edward Markle, Attorney, Partner and General Owner, Markle and Associates
- James Marquart, Special Assistant to the President and formerly Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Lamar University
- Sheri McMahan, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, California State University- Fullerton
- Alberto Ruiz, Vice President for Academic Affairs, ULM
- Daniel Sniff, Executive Director Academic Partnerships and Academic Professional Professor in the College of Environment and Design, University of Georgia
- Ivy Taylor, Consultant of J. L. Powers and Associates and Former Mayor of San Antonio, Texas
- Chioma Rita Ugochukwu, Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs, Cabrini University
