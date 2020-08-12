Douglas “Doug” Seegers was named the city of Monroe’s new director of community affairs earlier this week as Mayor Friday Ellis’ administration continues to take shape.
Seegers, who has more than 11 years of experience as director of Parks, Recreation, and Special Events for the city of West Monroe’s facilities, also brings more than 30 years of experience in business, non-profit and municipal operations. He also served as Event Coordinator of the West Monroe Convention Center for five years.
“Doug brings a unique combination of experience, ingenuity and partnership engagement to the table when it comes to understanding beautification, recreation trends and public needs,” Ellis. “Monroe is blessed with many parks and recreation outlets. We have confidence Doug will play a key role in taking our approach to quality of life to an entirely new level for our citizens and visitors.”
Seegers has been recognized for taking innovative, collaborative approaches to revitalizing, modernizing and expanding facilities and services for the benefit of the public. His tenure in West Monroe included development of the first dog park in north Louisiana, “Raising Cane’s Dog Park” at Kiroli; designating all parks and recreation facilities as “smoke free,” and working in partnership with the West Monroe Civitan Club and hundreds of supporters, to develop and open a one-acre all-inclusive playground, “The Civitan Smiles Park.” That project was quickly followed by “Pappadeaux’s Playground,” designed for toddlers ages 4 & under.
A native of Monroe and a lifelong resident of Ouachita Parish, Seegers is a graduate of Neville High School and earned his BBA in Management from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He has served as past president and member of the Rotary Club of Monroe for nearly 30 years and also served as Governor of Rotary International District 6190 in 2010-2011
“I have always been an advocate of Service Above Self,” Seegers said. “I have dedicated most of my career to serving and helping both children and adults of all abilities reach their fullest potential while working to improve the quality of life for the citizens of northeast Louisiana.”
Doug and his wife Gloria are proud parents of four children and four grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.