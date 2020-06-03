The Louisiana Senate unanimously confirmed the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (BESE) appointment of Dr. Cade Brumley as the State Superintendent of Education.
BESE appointed Brumley to lead Louisiana’s school system at its May 20, meeting. His official start date will be June 8.
Board President Sandy Holloway applauded Brumley’s confirmation.
“These are unprecedented times; strong leadership will be important to the success of our short- and long-term work to address unfinished learning due to COVID-19 closures and to ensure that students and schools are positioned for a strong start next year,” Brumley said.
