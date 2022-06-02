Two pieces of legislation intended to create education savings accounts for students to use for educational expenses outside the public school system cleared the state Senate's Education Committee last week.
Committee members approved House bills 33 and 194 without objections to create education savings accounts with the average per-pupil state funding allotment for specific students that parents can use for educational expenses outside of the public school system.
HB 33, sponsored by Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, would offer education savings accounts to children of military families, those in foster care and students attending D- or F-rated schools that have been denied a transfer to higher-rated schools.
"House Bill 33 is about one thing: It’s about giving parents more choices to meet the needs of our future, giving them the best chance to succeed," DeVillier said.
DeVillier cited the state’s poor educational rankings and argued "we’re not giving the best opportunities for certain students to succeed."
Erin Bendily, vice president for policy and strategy at the Pelican Institute, noted that the education savings accounts are based only on the state’s portion of per-pupil funding and does not impact local or federal funding, which essentially translates into more money per student in the former schools of education savings accounts recipients.
Michael Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, testified in opposition to HB 33, as well as HB 194.
"These programs limit the accessibility to economically disadvantaged families," he said. "Under most proposals, the cost allocated for non-public education and services would be insufficient to completely fund education for a full academic year, which puts the responsibility on the parent to come up with the rest of the money that would be required wherever they chose to go. For economically disadvantaged families, this would present a challenge, and therefore would prevent them from accessing any of these education savings accounts,.”
He also alleged the ESAs limit access for students with special needs.
DeVillier disputed both of Faulk’s claims.
HB 194, sponsored by Rep. Rhonda Butler, R-Ville Platte, offered the same ESAs to students with disabilities such as deafness, blindness, or autism.
Butler, a mother of a disabled child, said the bill "is dear to my heart because I live this life every day."
Butler read communications from a mother of a disabled student who struggled in the public school system, but later thrived when the child transitioned to homeschool for a more specialized education to illustrate how the legislation would benefit families.
"If any of us are economically disadvantaged it’s the parents of these children in every way of life, from hospitalization to schools," she said.
The ESA bills are backed by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the Pelican Institute, the American Federation for Children and numerous individuals who submitted cards in support.
The bills were opposed by the Louisiana Association of Educators and LASS. Louisiana Progress also opposed HB 194.
HB 33 cleared the House on April 20 with a vote of 75-26, while HB 194 gained approval in the lower chamber on May 4 with a vote of 90-2.
Both bills are now expected to head to the Senate Finance Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.