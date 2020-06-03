The state Senate President Page Cortez and state Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder announced the launch of a legislative leadership organization, Leading Louisiana, with the goal of communicating critical legislative information to the general public.
“In today’s world, it’s critical that we are able to connect directly and immediately with the residents of Louisiana. This organization will allow us to do that,” said Schexnayder. “Businesses and families are suffering due to no fault of their own and we’re going to make sure they know exactly what we are doing to get them back on their feet and that we will never turn our back on them.”
The launch of Leading Louisiana, a 501(c)(4) organization, marks an unprecedented union between leadership in the State Senate and House of Representatives. It demonstrates the commitment from the Senate President and Speaker of the House to push forward in leading the state of Louisiana out of the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic and into a bright and more prosperous future for Louisiana families.
“These are unprecedented times in our state and far too often the public is given inaccurate information regarding the legislative process and the work that’s being done by their elected leaders,” Cortez said. “We are working every day to restart the Louisiana economy.”
