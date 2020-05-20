The University of Louisiana-Monroe presidential search committee selected seven semifinalists to interview for the school’s top post.
“The committee has fulfilled the first part of its mission by selecting a group of semifinalists with specific qualifications to lead ULM,” UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson said. “Each of our nine member institutions is unique and I am confident that the best person to lead ULM is among these candidates.”
The semifinalists are:
• Katrice Albert, Founder and Principal, Third Eye Consulting Group, LLC
• Ronald Berry, Dean, College of Business and Social Sciences, University of Louisiana at Monroe
• Daniel Heimmermann, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, The University of Texas Permian Basin
• Timothy Holcomb, Associate Professor Fellow, Farmer School of Business Endres, Miami University
• Jeannine Kahn, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, University of Louisiana System
• Julia Letlow, Executive Assistant to the President for External Affairs and Community Outreach, University of Louisiana at Monroe
• Sheri McMahan, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, California State University- Fullerton
Committee member Dennis Blunt, a ULM alumnus, noted the original pool of 18 candidates (not including one who withdrew her application) was a diverse group.
The committee plans to interview the semifinalists on ULM’s campus the week of Aug. 17 with opportunities for student and campus community involvement. The next ULM president will be selected by the full Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System at a special meeting Aug. 27.
According to Blunt, the best candidate for the position would likely emerge during in-person interviews on campus rather than by a review of paper applications.
“It’s a matter of true fit rather than qualifications so I look forward to these interviews,” Blunt said.
Chairing the University of Louisiana at Monroe presidential search committee is UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson as a nonvoting member. Voting members are ULM Faculty Senate President Janelle McDanielle and UL System Board Members Mark Romero, James Carter, Elizabeth Pierre, Lola Dunahoe, Mimi Methvin, Shawn Murphy, Alejandro Perkins, Joe Salter and Student Board Member Rachel Lautigar.
“I commend our semifinalists and the search committee for their flexibility and willingness to adapt as we conduct this search in the midst of a pandemic,” Board Chairman Mark Romero said. “The next leader of ULM will undoubtedly carry that adaptability into his or her presidency.”
Nonvoting members are Carl Aron of the State Pharmacy Board, ULM SGA President Olivia Bailey, ULM Alumnus Dennis Blunt, ULM Alumni Association President Sara Benecke Brice, Alberta Brown Green and Susan Hoffman of the ULM Foundation Board of Trustees, Former SGA President Hannah Livingston, Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, Monroe Chamber Board Chair James Moore III and former ULM Student Athlete James Wright.
