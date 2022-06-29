Ouachita Parish residents can participate in a number of events this week in celebration of Independence Day.
Though usually celebrated on July 4, this year’s holiday takes place on a Monday, so several entities are hosting events on July 2.
The city of Monroe is expected to host its 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on July 2. The party is expected to include live music, local makers and food trucks as well as several activities including:
● Fire Cracker 5K at Flying Tiger Brewery
This timed run is a fundraiser to benefit the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum and is expected to start at 8 a.m. The route is expected to begin at the brewery’s Monroe location at 506 N. 2nd St. and wind through historic downtown Monroe. Entry is $25 and prizes are expected to be awarded. A free after-party is expected to be held featuring live music. The event is expected to also feature an authentic breakfast burrito and taco truck and the release of a new beer, “Kid Art,” a fruited Kettle Sour made with raspberry and black currant. Kids 12 and under are free to participate but must be accompanied by an adult.
● Downtown Billiards Rib Cook-off
Downtown Billiards is expected to host a rib cook-off at 8 a.m. at 524 Desiard St. for several cash prizes. Three racks of uncooked ribs are expected to be provided, and they must be cooked on-site and finished by 2 p.m. Entry is $150. Contact Hailey Ray at (318) 737-9994 for more information.
● 2nd Annual Downtown Pub Crawl
A pub crawl is expected to be held from 4-8 p.m. and begin at La Bella event venue at 231 Desiard St. From there, the crawl is expected to then go from Flying Tiger Brewery, to Mustang Sally, to The Siesta, to Daiquiri Lounge, to The Roe, to Nell’s Airport Lounge, to Enoch’s Irish Pub and Cafe, to Shenanigans, to 2 Dudes Brewery and Que, to Brass Monkey, to Papi Loco Taco Bar and to end at Downtown Billiards.
● 2 Dudes Brew and Que Bottle Toss Competition
2 Dudes Brew and Que is expected to host a Bottle Toss Competition at 4 p.m. at 436 Desiard St. Inflatable jumpers for children to enjoy are expected to be available.
● The city of Monroe’s Celebration at the River Market
The city of Monroe’s Celebration at the River Market is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Grand Street. It is expected to feature a food truck and local live music. A fireworks show is expected to begin at 9 p.m. with more live music to follow.
Other events expected to be held on July 2 include:
● Life Church of West Monroe Community Block Party
Life Church of West Monroe and Bagby Rental is expected to hold its Community Block Party beginning at 10 a.m outside of the Boys and Girls Club at 500 Evergreen St. with lunch served at 12 p.m. The party is expected to include water slides and games as well as free hot dog and hamburger plates. Attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs and towels for children. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate in water activities.
● Tower Place 2nd Annual Pop-A-Palooza
Tower Place is expected to host its 2nd Annual Pop-A-Palooza fireworks event at the Tower Place/ The Terrace event space at 1500 N. 19th St. at 7p.m. The event will benefit Louisiana Delta Ballet. To purchase tickets, call (318) 381-7489.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.