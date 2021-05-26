St. Francis Medical Center officials announced last week the hospital planned to open the first trauma center in northeastern Louisiana.
St. Francis Medical Center is seeking a Level III Trauma Center designation with plans to officially submit their attestation to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN) this summer. St. Francis is also currently working with LERN to complete the trauma center verification, consultation, and review process through the American College of Surgeons, Committee on Trauma (ACS/COT) to become a national recognized trauma center.
“Opening an accredited trauma center in Northeast Louisiana will help us continue to provide lifesaving care closer to home,” St. Francis Medical Center President Kristin Wolkart said. “We anticipate our designation will be approved by LERN at some point this summer, and St. Francis will be the first Level III Trauma Center in Region 8.
St. Francis has led the way in Northeast Louisiana for clinical excellence and investment in our community since 1913 and our leadership in healthcare will continue for those we serve.”
A Level III Trauma Center has demonstrated an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care, and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations.
Elements of Level III Trauma Centers include 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians and the prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists.
Level III Trauma Centers also incorporate a comprehensive quality assessment program and develop transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level I or Level II Trauma Center.
Trauma centers also provide backup care for rural and community hospitals.
“Being able to provide this needed level of trauma services to residents of Northeast Louisiana continues our mission of caring for those most in need that started nearly 108 years ago by our six founding Sisters,” said Wolkart.
St. Francis Medical Center is launching the trauma center and pursuing trauma accreditation without requesting additional state funding.
St. Francis Medical Center will be making additional announcements in the near future regarding program and facility enhancements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.