Excessive bleeding is responsible for nearly 35 percent of pre-hospital deaths and 40 percent of deaths in the first 24 hours of a traumatic event, according to the National Trauma Institute. When a traumatic event like a vehicle crash, fall, bombing, or mass shooting occurs, bystanders can be the first to step in while emergency medical services (EMS) are in route to the scene.
The devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1, 2017 was a prime example of bystanders applying Stop the Bleed techniques – and preventing more fatalities. What the Las Vegas shooting showed, is that grassroots efforts to teach the public to help the wounded in mass casualty emergencies should be expanded.
That is exactly what partners in the Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN) are attempting to do by offering Stop the Bleed classes.
“When a traumatic event occurs, how many people could be saved by bystanders who know what to do?” asked Deborah Spann, MSN, RN-BC, CEN, Coordinator for LERN. “Most traumatic deaths are a result of blood loss, because people can bleed to death in only a few minutes. If more bystanders are confident about how to help before paramedics arrives, more lives can be saved.”
The hour-long Stop the Bleed class teaches how to identify situations requiring pressure, packing, or a tourniquet and how to apply one of those three methods. The class includes interaction with hospital and pre-hospital resource experts that share real life experience. Attendees get insights and education, along with training utilizing a manikin, real trauma tourniquets, and other tools used to control bleeding.
“Participants learn how to recognize life threatening bleeding and control it. Not only how and where to apply a tourniquet, but also get hands on practice packing and applying pressure to open wounds on a manikin,” said Deborah.
After the class, participants can purchase Stop the Bleed kits at stopthebleed.org which include a tourniquet to keep in their vehicles or homes for emergencies, should they happen. You do not have to have a medical background to save someone’s life in an emergency. All you need is the knowledge, training, and empowerment to act when needed. That is what Stop the Bleed classes provide.
Stop the Bleed classes are being offered on Thursday, May 19, at the St. Francis Community Health Center on Tower Drive in Monroe from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. To register for this free class, call Sylvia Justus, St. Francis Trauma Program Manager, at (318) 966-4893.
