Dr. John Shepard, a dentist in West Monroe, was honored Tuesday night with the A.O. Evans Award at the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards ceremony.
David Benson, branch owner of Chick-fil-A in West Monroe, was recognized with the Johnny Huntsman Entrepreneurial Success Award.
Lyla Corkern, owner and chief executive officer of Finding Solace in West Monroe, was named Diplomat of the Year for 2022.
The awards were presented during the chamber’s annual banquet at the West Monroe Convention Center, featuring a keynote address by Dr. Ronald Berry, president of University of Louisiana-Monroe.
David Cole, with Progressive Bank, is expected to succeed Josh Hays, with Lazenby and Associates, as the chairman of the chamber’s board of directors.
Community Impact award
The chamber introduced this new award at Tuesday’s banquet. The Community Impact award is meant to honor those who have made an influential community impact, whether they be public servants, nonprofit leaders or engaged community members that are not eligible for other awards given by the chamber.
Bert Hatten, former mayor of West Monroe, was received the award Tuesday. Hatten served as mayor of West Monroe from 1966 to 1978 and was re-elected twice. He was a reporter for The News-Star World for 16 years and later became managing editor of the Monroe Morning World and The News-Star World. Hatten also owned and published The Ouachita Citizen for 21 years.
Earlier this year, Hatten, who is now 95, was inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame in Winnfield.
“Hatten led the city to restore strength to all city facilities,” said Kris Kelley, the chamber’s executive director. “He rebuilt every city street. He built the city’s first sewage treatment plant. For these and so many more reasons, the chamber is proud to recognize Bert Hatten as community champion for 2022.”
A.O. Evans Award
The A.O. Evans Award recognizes one individual in the community each year for outstanding contributions to the West Monroe and West Ouachita community. The recipient cannot be an elected official currently in office, not can they currently serve on the chamber’s board of directors. They must also have made several contributions to the betterment of the community.
John Shepard, owner of a dental practice in West Monroe, said he was shocked to have been chosen for the award.
“I love this town,” Shepard said. “I love the Boys and Girls Club, I love the Rebels. I’m really thankful and blessed and my loving wife Gayle’s been here every step of the way so I appreciate her as well.”
Tashia Hines, the 2021 recipient of the A.O. Evans Award, commended Shepard on his work with the Living Well Foundation, First West, United Way and the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Louisiana.
“Never once has this year’s winner made anything about himself,” Hines said. “Simply, it has always been others, especially kids. His passion for kids is inspiring, and his kind demeanor has inspired countless other volunteers to go above and beyond their call to serve.”
Johnny Huntsman award
The Entrepreneurial Success Award honors a chamber business or individual that exemplifies a true entrepreneurial spirit in the areas of employees, management style and an internal company spirit that fosters growth, loyalty and a desire to succeed. The award was first presented in 2012 to Johnny’s Pizza House and named after Johnny Huntsman, who founded the restaurant in 1967.
“What an honor,” said David Benson, branch owner of Chick-fil-A in West Monroe. “I love serving this community, it is an awesome place to live. On behalf of 250 employees, I’m very happy to accept this award.”
Diplomat of the Year
The chamber honors one person each year who does volunteer work with the chamber’s events and ribbon cuttings.
Lyla Corkern, owner and chief executive officer of Finding Solace, a counseling center in West Monroe, was recently appointed to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. She thanked the chamber for the award.
“Our whole goal is to improve this community,” Corkern said. “Do what you can. If you have an idea and you think you can’t do it, tell one of us because we would love to.”
Public safety awards
The chamber also recognized several men and women with the West Monroe Police Department and Fire Department, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Ouachita Parish Fire Department for their service in the community.
WMPD Officer of the Year
William Graves works on patrol for West Monroe Police Department. He is a member of the SWAT team, a competitive shooter and is currently working to become a Louisiana POST firearms instructor.
WMFD Officer of the Year
Logan Willis, a driver with West Monroe Fire Department, began his career in 2017. He is one of only two firefighters certified in child restraint systems and assisted with teaching the most recent rookie training.
OPFD Firefighter
of the year
James Terrance is a certified paramedic and member of the parish fire department’s Honor Guard. He also served in the U.S. Navy for four years.
OPSO Deputy of the Year
Dusty Breland is a seven-year veteran at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and began his career at Ouachita Correctional Center in 2015. He also served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany.
Power of One scholarship
The Power of One scholarship is provided by Entergy and recognizes a local college student.
Ashley Dowling, the recipient, the member relations manager at the chamber, is a SOMETHING student at ULM.
“She embraces challenges, fosters connections and empowers those entrepreneurs in our community to reach for their dreams,” said Amanda Edge, former chairman of the chamber’s board of directors. “She has stimulated fantastic growth in members and lasting impacts throughout our business community.”
