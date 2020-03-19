Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell says many false rumors are circulating in Ouachita Parish and across the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Sheriff's Office has fielded numerous rumors recently about state border stops, curfews, or whether martial law has been declared. The subject arose during a conference call of the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association.
"Rumors circulating the state regarding measures being taken were included in our discussion," Russell said. "There is not a curfew in effect for Ouachita Parish nor is one planned at this time. "Martial law has not been declared. No order for shelter in place has been given nor is it being considered at this time."
Residents are encouraged to check the source of information they receive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.