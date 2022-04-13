Law enforcement officials say their ability to lock up criminals at the parish prison, Ouachita Correctional Center, depends on voters renewing a 9.2-mill property tax on the ballot in the April 30 election.
The tax proposition—which has been levied by the Ouachita Parish Police Jury for years—failed last fall after some 56 percent of voters rejected the OCC millage.
As of earlier this week, some 1,140 inmates are held at OCC on U.S. Hwy 165 South.
“If the tax doesn’t pass, those numbers will go way down,” said Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell. “We want a safe, secure facility to keep inmates. There are murderers, child molesters, domestic violence offenders, and we need to have a place to put violent offenders.”
“We do need people to support it,” he added.
Early voting for the April 30 general election begins Saturday and continues until April 23, except on Sunday, April 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters’ office. The Registrar of Voters is at the Ouachita Parish Health Unit on DeSiard Street in Monroe.
Early voting also will be conducted at the West Ouachita Senior Center on North 7th Street in West Monroe on April 16 and from April 18-23 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“With the rise in crime, violent people shooting at other people, we have to have a jail,” said Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew.
The Sheriff’s Office operates the parish prison on behalf of the Police Jury.
Parish officials have characterized the millage as a “renewal,” referring to voter approval of the property tax in past elections.
“I think voters know how important this is,” said Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley. “This is a continuation of that millage. There is no increase.”
The OCC tax generates about $11 million in revenues for the OCC budget each year.
“In 2022, we had a $17-million budget so we have to make up $6 million,” Russell said.
Secondary sources of revenues include a per diem paid by the state Department of Corrections for certain inmates as well as money paid to OCC by area municipalities whose law enforcement agencies book suspects at the parish prison.
“West Monroe shut down their jail and Monroe doesn’t have a jail. That means OCC is it,” Russell said. “Anyone arrested in Ouachita Parish is booked at OCC. Booking inmates at OCC saved those cities a lot of money each year.”
Russell noted the parish prison realized a deficit about 10 years ago at which time the Sheriff’s Office could not hire enough personnel to manage the inmate population.
“It’s a constant battle to keep it in the black,” Russell said.
The Sheriff’s Office also has created educational and training programs for eligible inmates to prevent recidivism, or the rate at which criminal offenders return to prison.
“The jail itself we’ve added programs like welding classes, carpentry classes, how to operate a forklift,” said Russell, who noted that some inmates have passed the HiSET or obtained Pell Grants to achieve an associate’s or bachelor’s degree from online institutions.
“That also helps with recidivism,” Russell said. “We send out inmates to trash detail and park cleanup. When natural disasters hit, these inmates aren’t sitting there. They’re out there filling sand bags, whatever we need them to do.”
