Ouachita Parish sheriff’s Cpl. Shane Smith, a 13-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, has been named the recipient of the VFW National Law Enforcement Public Servant Citation for 2019. Candidates for the award must demonstrate recognition by their colleagues or those served, consistent excellence in the performance of their duties, and consistent dedication to their responsibilities and skills within their profession.
“We are very proud of Corporal Smith’s accomplishments and the recognition by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809” said Sheriff Jay Russell.
Smith was recognized for his achievement in these areas and for his efforts in attempting to save a young drowning victim’s life earlier this year.
Smith began his career in corrections at OCC in 2006. He transferred to Patrol in 2008, where he currently serves as a training officer for new patrol deputies. He has received numerous letters of commendations for his work.
