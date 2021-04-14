Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell’s office realized a general fund surplus of some $6.7 million during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, though pandemic-related expenses might eat away at those revenues.
The Sheriff’s Office also recorded no findings of noncompliance with state law, a recent audit report says.
Cameron, Hines & Company, a West Monroe professional accounting corporation, performed the audit of the Sheriff’s Office’s finances for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
The Sheriff’s Office received an unmodified opinion from auditors.
During the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, general fund revenues reached some $44.4 million while total expenditures mounted to some $37.7 million.
After all transfers, the Sheriff’s Office realized a general fund surplus of $6,742,018.
“This increase is primarily due to federal grant funding from the CARES Act along with additional ad valorem taxes collected and additional income from feeding, keeping and transporting of prisoners,” stated auditors.
In light of the surplus, the Sheriff’s Office fund balance rose to some $22.6 million.
In spite of the influx of federal funding, the Sheriff’s Office’s expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic could outpace those revenues, according to Russell.
“The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office ended the last budget year with a surplus, due in large part to CARES Act funding,” Russell said. “However, based on accounting principles, most of the COVID related expenses covered by the Act will be in this year’s budget, to which the surplus will be applied. Due to the timing of the expenses, this year’s budget could face a slight deficit. However, even if that is the case, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office remains in a strong financial position.”
“Moving forward, we will continue to monitor budget requirements each fiscal year as we always have to assure sound budget management,” Russell added.
