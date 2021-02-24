Monroe officials said they were sad to learn of the passing of Asian elephant, Shirley. Shirley was living at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee at the time of her death; she was 72.
Shirley came to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in 1977. As Shirley grew older, the zoo staff decided she needed more space and the companionship of other elephants. That’s when she was taken to Tennessee.
“The City of Monroe lost a piece of history with the passing of Shirley,” said Mayor Friday Ellis. “I know many people, myself included, have memories of Shirley from their childhood. She certainly added to the wonder of visiting the zoo and is part of some of my happiest childhood memories with family and friends.”
At 72, Shirley was one of the oldest elephants in captivity, living well beyond the life expectancy for a captive elephant. Shirley was The Sanctuary’s oldest elephant and, at the time of her passing, held the record for the second oldest elephant in North America.
The Elephant Sanctuary has set up a memorial page to tell Shirley’s incredible life-story and allow all those who loved her to leave their tributes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.