The last place Donald “Don” Simpson, Ph.D., imagined he’d be on a hot day in late August was standing on the roof of the home of people he did not know. The new dean of the University of Louisiana Monroe College of Health Sciences, high-powered leaf-blower in hand, removed limbs and debris from an elderly couple’s house after Hurricane Laura hammered northeast Louisiana.
Simpson’s volunteering for the post-hurricane cleanup illustrates why this son of the pine hills of Union Parish returned after more than 30 years — he’s here to help.
An example of synchronicity in action, Simpson said the opportunity at ULM “was just a perfect fit because of the involvement with VCOM and the ecosystem of the programs in the College of Health Sciences.”
Simpson is the former director of the Master of Medical Science Program at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Fla.
“This is a position that really married all of my interests. Having experience with osteopathic medicine, dealing with holistically rural areas, and a passion for underserved communities,” he said.
Growing up in Bernice (population 1,620 in 2018), Simpson understands the myriad of needs in the region, especially adequate, available health care. The quality of life in the Louisiana Delta is stagnant at best, and declining at worst. Simpson believes ULM Health Sciences is essential to its transformative change.
“The riddle is yet to be solved about getting people access and improving health. Your ZIP code shouldn’t determine whether you live or die, but it does,” he said.
“Everything changes in health care, in the economy, and education. But the one thing that’s perpetuated is poverty, which is manmade, and the underserved health disparity.”
“When a person, like myself, is at a point where they want to do and be where they want to be … I’m here by choice. We are all-in with regard to the opportunity that Monroe poses, and always has,” he said. The “we” is Simpson and his wife, Shelley.
With an ever-struggling economy brought further down by COVID-19, Simpson said now is the time to promote health sciences education.
“There’s such a need for health sciences and health professionals. Usually, when the economy tanks is when people go back to school. There’s no better time to be in school, in health sciences, at this point,” he said.
The College of Health Sciences is moving toward growth, and that involves more than recruiting students.
“Developing new programs and examining traditional programs; looking for ways we can serve the underserved, public health and health services administration, these kinds of programs are needed,” he said.
But first, Simpson must find ways to train students during COVID-19.
“The biggest challenge is trying to educate the health care heroes of tomorrow with limited, often non-existent resources. For instance, trying to get PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), so students and patients are protected,” he said.
Hurricanes and pandemics aside, Simpson said he’s here to provide the leadership to transform lives.
Referring to the book “Good to Great” by Jim Collins, Simpson said the College of Health Sciences is poised to do just that, move from good to great.
“It’s time to do some great things, with regard to the opportunity and the passion that people have, they just need the support and leadership for that to happen.”
Simpson holds two bachelor of science degrees — microbiology from Louisiana Tech and cytotechnology from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science, a Master of Public Health from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, and a Ph.D. in Health Sciences from the University of Arkansas.
Simpson’s resumé, referred to as “curriculum vitae” in academia, reads as if it belongs to two, maybe three, people.
He has held director, dean, and tenured faculty positions at; the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, State University of New York (SUNY), and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
He’s worked as a microbiologist, morgue attendant and autopsy assistant, cytotechnologist (the study of cells and their abnormalities, such as in cancer), and a researcher in pediatrics and emergency medicine, to name only a few.
Simpson’s research experience started in 1998 as program evaluator for a breast cancer project in Arkansas. Spanning 19 years, Simpson served as project manager, director, coordinator, or co- or principal investigator on 21 health-related research projects. He also received nine educational grants.
His research experience ranges from women’s, children’s, and adolescent health to bacterial pathogens to pharmaceuticals.
He has authored or co-authored 23 publications, four book reviews, one book, and 66 peer-reviewed abstracts in journals associated with public health, pathology and laboratory medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, and pulmonary medicine.
