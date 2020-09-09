State Treasurer John M. Schroder says the Main Street Recovery Program has awarded $19 million in grants to small businesses through last week.
“We are awarding millions of dollars in grants every single day. On Wednesday alone, we awarded $4.2 million,” said Schroder. “Next week, I’m delivering checks in person to southwest Louisiana, where Hurricane Laura disrupted mail delivery. We are meeting our goals. We’re working 24 hours a day to deliver help to small businesses across this state, and we’re proud to do it.”
The Legislature set aside $275 million for the Main Street Recovery Program. More than 21,000 applications have been submitted since the program began on July 28.
Nearly $15 million has been awarded to businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans.
Many applicants are choosing the QuickRelief option, which offers an abbreviated grant process. Because of the option’s popularity, the program is now allowing applicants to receive $15,000 for eligible expenses through QuickRelief after offsetting other federal aid received.
Previously, this option had a lower cap on the grant and was only available to businesses with prior aid of $1,000 or less.
