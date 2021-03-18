Sancha Smith, a Christian conservative campaigning for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, says the district needs representation by someone who values the Bible as the Word of God.
“I am the right person at the right time for all the right reasons,” said Smith, a longtime resident of Opelousas.
The 5th Congressional District primary election is Saturday.
There is so much work that needs to be done, and the 5th Congressional District needs a leader who will invest the time, energy, and prayer to boldly apply a Biblical worldview, according to Smith.
“After all, we are one Nation under God. It would be my honor to remind Washington of this truth every day,” Smith said.
As a devoted wife and mother, Smith said she is deeply concerned about protecting and preserving our blessings for future generations. For nearly two decades, she has been involved in the political process as a business owner, engaged citizen, Justice of the Peace, and a state director for a national faith-based public policy organization. Smith said she is a proven problem solver and, if elected, will continue to work tirelessly to promote the principles and values that have made America exceptional.
