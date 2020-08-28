As a result of Hurricane Laura’s devastating impact on the electric power infrastructure, many Greater Ouachita Water Co. systems are unable to pump water into their elevated tanks, leaving some customers with severely limited access to water, the water utility claims.
The water supply in the elevated tank serving South Monroe customers has been depleted and without power additional water cannot be pumped into the tank.
“While Entergy has informed us that they won’t have updated information regarding power restoration until 5:00 this afternoon, we have arranged with the city of Monroe, on an emergency basis, to provide water through a 4 inch connection,” said GOWC’s President Philip McQueen. Water will be at a lower pressure. “We urge our customers to please use water conservatively until Entergy restores power to our system."
The elevated tanks serving GOWC’s North Monroe and Lakeshore customers are depleting rapidly. GOWC expects customers to lose access to water around 6-7 pm tonight. “We are working with Homeland Security,” McQueen emphasized, “to secure portable generators to pump water to the elevated tanks serving these systems. We do not, at this time, have an estimate as to when we will have the generators secured.”
GOWC’s systems on the west side did suffer a limited power supply outage; however, their water supply has not been impacted.
“GOWC’s team is doing all that we can to get the water supply back up and running after this unprecedented natural disaster. We are committed to keeping the public aware each step of the way as we work to restore service. We are currently working with our telephone and internet provider to restore our communication infrastructure as well. Please work with us and help your neighbors by conserving the water supply you do have,” McQueen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.