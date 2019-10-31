South Grand Street will be closed from Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. to Nov. 2 at 9 p.m. because of the set up of a zip line.
Traffic will be able to move from Calypso Street and turn left on South Grand.
The closure will begin at the first driveway of the Riverwalk and end at the last driveway by the amphitheater.
This zip line will be available to ride at Blues, Brews, & BBQ on November 2nd at the Origin Bank RiverMarket. Race your friends on this 35’ high 250’ long double zip line.
It will be available from 9 a.m. –5 p.m. that day and is $10 to ride.
