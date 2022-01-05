West Monroe author Remy Wilkins’ new novel, “Hush Hush,” opens with the declaration that rivers are talebearers, and the Mississippi River is the “biggest liar of all, sly as the snake in the Garden a Eden.”
Wilkins’ young adult novel contains more surprises, from an imaginary friend to Hoodoo, to resisting the urge to manipulate the affections of others and the exploitation of the poor—arising from the author’s appreciation for Southern history and folklore.
In “Hush Hush,” Espy Rojas lives in Whisper, Mississippi, but she has nobody to talk to except her invisible friend Sylas. When Espy meets Tonka, a mysterious creature in a cicada husk, she is overjoyed to hear that Tonka can help her make Sylas real.
After Tonka teaches Espy the secret skill of using the Lines, Espy realizes she can use her newfound power to coax her schoolmates into being her friends, too. But just when everything should be going so well, Espy begins to wonder if Tonka’s power might not be the key to friendship she thought it was.
Wilkins’ book is available for purchase at Amazon.com as well as at Canonball Books.
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen earlier this week, Wilkins shared some of the experiences and interests that inspired the characters and landscape of “Hush Hush.”
Citizen: What inspired the story of your novel, “Hush Hush”?
Wilkins: As a kid growing up in Mississippi, my brothers and I would play Adventure. A game with no rules that incorporated a host of invisible enemies and allies. Usually it was an Escape from the backyard Death Star with stick-guns and pinecone grenades attacked on all sides by Stormtroopers. A pile of wood became our ship, whether at space or at sea, and we were threatened by tempest, squid, or aliens. So playing with invisible friends, both in groups and alone, was a normal part of my life.
After finishing my first novel (“Strays,” Canonball Books, 2017), I was already outlining a story about a girl with a longtime invisible friend, who meets someone that can bring that friend into the material world. It incorporates Hoodoo into a deeper magic and a small Southern town that has a magic and secret history all its own.
Citizen: Tell us about your interest and research in hoodoo and conjure and how those tie in to the story.
Wilkins: Years ago I read Zora Neal Huston’s “Tell My Horse,” her account of Haitian folk magic, and the world seemed ripe to explore. Practitioners of Hoodoo have incorporated this incipient paganism to Christianity and even Islam which causes all sorts of weird tensions. Espy, the protagonist, is tempted to manipulate for self-benefit and has to learn what it means to be a true friend. Both “Strays” and “Hush Hush” have a spiritual antagonist, so I’ve sort of carved out my little thematic space in the world of Middle Grade/Young Adult literature.
Citizen: How did you decide to set the story on the Mississippi River?
Wilkins: “Ol’ man river, that ol’ man river/ He don’t say nothin’, but he must know somethin’/ He just keeps rollin’, he keeps on rollin’ along.” The Mighty Mississippi has always played a powerful role in my mind. I was born on one side and moved to the other, so it’s become a landmark in my imagination. But more directly, seeing the 1944 meander maps by Harold Fisk, with its twisting colorful threads, invoked the Lines, the power Espy is using to manipulate people with. The river plays a role in the book, but you must have ears to hear...
Citizen: The main character, Espy, uses her power to manipulate people in her small town. Are there certain flaws a small town or small community are prone to that you are addressing?
Wilkins: Whisper, Mississippi is a fictional town on an island in the Mississippi river. There’s a theme of language and secrecy so I thought “Whisper” would make a nice name for the town.
Mississippi is full of magical sounding places (Pascagoula, Yazoo City), but Whisper, Mississippi felt so magical to hear. I felt that I needed to create a setting so that the reader could be introduced to its history and lore brand new.
I know that you can find places in big cities that have a charm to them, but it cannot compare to the little towns across America that have a magic all their own. Secrets live in a small town more richly than in bigger places, and “Hush Hush” is a tar-baby of a tale that has secrecy deep in its history.
Citizen: Can you tell us anything about the meaning of the title?
Wilkins: Shhhhhh...
Citizen: What else are you working on?
Wilkins: I have so many stories I want to get to. My publisher is working on a paperback version of “Strays” since the hardback is sold out. Hopefully that will be out sometime in 2022. I’d love to finish the third book in my unofficial Southern Spirits trilogy, but I’ve got other ideas that are jostling and fighting for space in my head. One of them is “The Magical Quests of Ollo Noot” on Amazon’s Kindle Vella, a serial format that allows you to pay per chapter.
“Ollo Noot” is my epic adventure set in a wild magical world of Aarde. It’s kind of like an Arthurian Harry Potter set in a magical Middle Ages.
I also have a Viking Rom-Com that I’m writing on the side (also on Kindle Vella) titled “Thoroughly Medieval Millie.” It was a story I pitched as a joke to my wife and she liked the idea so much that she made me write it. It’s been fun.
I also write science fiction under a pen name (H.W. Taylor) and I’ve got a couple of projects going on that side of things.
As it is, my desire to tell stories outstrips my time in which to do so, but it’s a blast to get things into the hands of readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.