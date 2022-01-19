Two rival gangs from southern Monroe confronted one another at the Neville High School gymnasium during a basketball game last week where some 200 people were present, authorities say.
The confrontation between members of the Young N***a Nation (YNN) and Parkview Babies (PVB) occurred on Jan. 14, in the gymnasium foyer.
A Monroe police officer reported seeing about 30 people gather to fight, including Montrelle Jones, 20, of Monroe.
“During this time, I observed Montrelle Jones (YNN) raise his shirt and attempt to pull a black handgun equipped with an extended 30-round magazine from his waistband,” stated the Jan. 14 arrest report. “At this time, I immediately apprehended Jones, disarmed him and placed him under arrest.”
Monroe police did not respond to The Ouachita Citizen’s inquiries about injuries or other matters related to the incident prior to the newspaper going to press on Tuesday evening.
The officer reported seeing about 50 to 60 children and adults in the foyer, near the concession stand, at the time of the incident.
“The behavior exhibited by Jones and the other individuals showed a complete disregard for their lives and the other people present,” stated the officer’s report.
During questioning, Jones said the conflict stemmed from a “beef between the eastside (YNN) and Parkview (PVB) over the double homicide which took place in Parkview apartments in 2020.”
Jones indicated his YNN associate, Antonio Antwone Hollins, 18, of Sterlington, came to help him.
“Jones also admitted to concealing the firearm at the basketball game for protection once he noticed that several members of PVB were present,” stated the arrest report. “Jones admitted that him and Antonio Hollins (YNN) are both ‘beefing’ with PVB and came to the game together. (It is) apparent that Jones and Hollins came to this location together with the intentions of settling their aforementioned ‘beef’ with PVB.”
The school is a firearm-free zone.
After the officer took Jones into custody, he saw Hollins fight Terry Davis, 17, of Monroe—a PVB member—in the gymnasium. About 10 to 15 other members of PVB accompanied Davis, police said.
Hollins and Davis were taken into custody. Hollins’ testimony confirmed Jones’ account of the fight’s origin.
Davis declined to answer questions.
Jones was charged with violation of a protective order, carrying of a weapon in a firearm-free zone, illegal carrying of weapons, disturbing the peace through a violent and tumultuous manner and criminal conspiracy.
Hollins and Davis were each charged with criminal conspiracy and disturbing the peace through a violent and tumultuous manner.
