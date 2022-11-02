A group led by a failed Monroe mayoral candidate is seeking signatures for an election to recall Mayor Friday Ellis from office.
Two Monroe citizens, Eugene Payne and Jackie Kidd, are spearheading the effort to recall Ellis. Marie Brown, who ran against Ellis for mayor in 2020, is acting as the recall initiative’s spokesperson. Brown told The Ouachita Citizen Ellis should be recalled for neglecting his responsibilities to residents in southern Monroe.
“He’s totally out of control,” Brown said. “You want to tell me you’re spending money on infrastructure in the black community. Well, how is it you can spend infrastructure on the north side plus projects all at the same time? It’s a building spree going on across 18th Street. So I’ve got a problem with that.”
To achieve a recall, a petition must receive at least 9,000 signatures within six months. Brown said she planned to go door-to-door to gather signatures. If the petition receives the required number of signatures, an election would be called.
“He would have to run again before he tries to run again,” Brown said.
Ellis was first elected to office in 2020. Ellis and Brown were among four candidates challenging then-Mayor Jamie Mayo.
Ellis garnered 52 percent of the vote across the city, securing election outright—without proceeding to a run-off election. Mayo collected 38 percent of the vote. Brown came in third place.
“My goal is to put so much pressure on him that the money he’s got for his new election — he’s going to have to spend it on this recall election,” Brown said.
John Jones, who served as an advisor to Ellis’ mayoral campaign, said the recall petition was nothing more than an attempt to divide citizens. The Ouachita Citizen was directed to Jones for comment after reaching out to Ellis’ office.
“I really believe that Monroe voters are too well-informed to allow a handful of people and a political stunt to distract them from the good work and progress Mayor Ellis and his administration have made in just two short years,” Jones said.
Brown also claimed Ellis did not support the service of black people in leadership roles.
“If he had any idea of politics, he would call SEDD (Southside Economic Development District) to the table,” Brown said. “He would call the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce to the table. He would call those entities to the table and find out what we want to what we need for our community. But the mayor seems to think that he knows what we want and he knows what we need. But if you never ask us, then that’s a problem.”
According to Brown, the petition was needed because other residents in southern Monroe believed their concerns were left unheard in spite of speaking publicly at Monroe City Council meetings. Brown regularly questions city officials and asks questions at City Council meetings.
“We come to the City Council meetings and actually beg the council to look out for Districts 3, 4 and 5,” Brown said. “Well, I’m not begging anymore. I’m not asking you anymore. That’s over with.”
Jones said the claims that Ellis did not care about the southside were “deliberately misleading.”
“They’ve broken ground on sidewalks and repaving Jackson Street,” Jones said. “During tornadoes when he ran for office, he spent weeks down there carrying out trees off of houses and helping people. I’ve never seen anybody put that much effort into helping that part of town. I don’t know where that’s coming from but there’s probably been more effort in south Monroe than there has in north Monroe.”
Jones said the petition was an attempt to distract the mayor from his duties.
“I think it’s a disservice to the very people that the recall is saying he’s ignoring, because if he has to deal with things like this during his office time, then it really takes him away from doing the good work I just mentioned,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.