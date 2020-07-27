LDCC cancels spring ceremony
Louisiana Delta Community College announced last week that after careful consideration, the delayed commencement ceremony plans have been canceled because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
LDCC conducted “drive-through” celebrations at each of their eight campuses allowing for face mask photo ops with Chris Broadwater (Interim Chancellor) and other LDCC employees. Students have already received diplomas.
However, the registrar’s office will notify all graduates when diploma covers and honor cords (if earned) are ready to be picked up. They will be sent to the graduate’s home campus. Louisiana Delta is registering new, continuing, transfer, and dual-enrolled students now for the fall semester. The first day of fall classes is Monday, Aug. 17.
ULM postpones Spring/Summer commencement
The unexpected summer outbreak of COVID-19 and additional orders by Gov. John Bel Edwards to curb the spread of the virus, led the University of Louisiana Monroe to postpone the Spring/Summer 2020 Commencement Ceremony set for Aug. 8.
ULM Interim President Edwin Litolff, Ph.D., announced the decision last week.
“After careful consideration of the state’s new orders mandating masks and limiting gatherings until at least July 24, it is in the best interest of the graduates, their friends and families, and ULM faculty and staff to postpone commencement,” Litolff said.
Commencement was originally scheduled for May 16 but postponed in March when campus was closed to the public because of COVID-19. A new date will be announced by ULM when plans are finalized. The Spring 2020 class was the largest in the university’s 89-year history, with 1,023 students earning 1,027 degrees.
The class was honored on May 16 with a Virtual Recognition Ceremony featuring comments from recently retired President Nick J. Bruno, Ph.D., UL System President Jim Henderson, Ph.D., and celebrity alumni such as Philadelphia Eagles Coach Doug Pederson and Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson. The names of all graduates were scrolled during the ceremony.
Louisiana Delta Community College announced last week that after careful consideration, the delayed commencement ceremony plans have been canceled because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
LDCC conducted “drive-through” celebrations at each of their eight campuses allowing for face mask photo ops with Chris Broadwater (Interim Chancellor) and other LDCC employees. Students have already received diplomas.
However, the registrar’s office will notify all graduates when diploma covers and honor cords (if earned) are ready to be picked up. They will be sent to the graduate’s home campus. Louisiana Delta is registering new, continuing, transfer, and dual-enrolled students now for the fall semester. The first day of fall classes is Monday, Aug. 17.
LDCC cancels
spring ceremony
Louisiana Delta Community College announced last week that after careful consideration, the delayed commencement ceremony plans have been canceled because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
LDCC conducted “drive-through” celebrations at each of their eight campuses allowing for face mask photo ops with Chris Broadwater (Interim Chancellor) and other LDCC employees. Students have already received diplomas.
However, the registrar’s office will notify all graduates when diploma covers and honor cords (if earned) are ready to be picked up. They will be sent to the graduate’s home campus. Louisiana Delta is registering new, continuing, transfer, and dual-enrolled students now for the fall semester. The first day of fall classes is Monday, Aug. 17.
ULM postpones Spring/Summer commencement
The unexpected summer outbreak of COVID-19 and additional orders by Gov. John Bel Edwards to curb the spread of the virus, led the University of Louisiana Monroe to postpone the Spring/Summer 2020 Commencement Ceremony set for Aug. 8.
ULM Interim President Edwin Litolff, Ph.D., announced the decision last week.
“After careful consideration of the state’s new orders mandating masks and limiting gatherings until at least July 24, it is in the best interest of the graduates, their friends and families, and ULM faculty and staff to postpone commencement,” Litolff said.
Commencement was originally scheduled for May 16 but postponed in March when campus was closed to the public because of COVID-19. A new date will be announced by ULM when plans are finalized. The Spring 2020 class was the largest in the university’s 89-year history, with 1,023 students earning 1,027 degrees.
The class was honored on May 16 with a Virtual Recognition Ceremony featuring comments from recently retired President Nick J. Bruno, Ph.D., UL System President Jim Henderson, Ph.D., and celebrity alumni such as Philadelphia Eagles Coach Doug Pederson and Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson. The names of all graduates were scrolled during the ceremony.
The unexpected summer outbreak of COVID-19 and additional orders by Gov. John Bel Edwards to curb the spread of the virus, led the University of Louisiana Monroe to postpone the Spring/Summer 2020 Commencement Ceremony set for Aug. 8.
ULM Interim President Edwin Litolff, Ph.D., announced the decision last week.
“After careful consideration of the state’s new orders mandating masks and limiting gatherings until at least July 24, it is in the best interest of the graduates, their friends and families, and ULM faculty and staff to postpone commencement,” Litolff said.
Commencement was originally scheduled for May 16 but postponed in March when campus was closed to the public because of COVID-19. A new date will be announced by ULM when plans are finalized. The Spring 2020 class was the largest in the university’s 89-year history, with 1,023 students earning 1,027 degrees.
The class was honored on May 16 with a Virtual Recognition Ceremony featuring comments from recently retired President Nick J. Bruno, Ph.D., UL System President Jim Henderson, Ph.D., and celebrity alumni such as Philadelphia Eagles Coach Doug Pederson and Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson. The names of all graduates were scrolled during the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.