St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe recently received Level III Trauma Designation from the Louisiana Emergency Response Network (LERN) after successfully completing a rigorous review process.
“Residents in Northeast Louisiana will be able to receive life-saving care closer to home as a result of our Level III Trauma designation,” St. Francis Medical Center President Kristin Wolkart said. “Providing this higher level of care, in partnership with our physicians, is just one of the many efforts from our ministry to build a healthier community through clinical excellence.”
St. Francis Medical Center officially submitted their attestation to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network for this designation earlier this summer. St. Francis is also working with LERN to complete the trauma center verification, consultation, and review process through the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma to become a nationally recognized trauma center. The ACS verification process takes place over a three-year period and verifies the presence of certain resources needed for optimal care of an injured patient.
“Our mission of caring for those most in need began nearly 110 years ago when six FMOL Sisters followed God’s call to serve in Northeast Louisiana. We are determined to continue their journey by improving health and saving lives through enhanced services focused on patient care,” said Wolkart.
Elements of Level III Trauma Centers include the following:
24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians and the prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists;
Incorporation of a comprehensive quality assessment program;
Developed transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level I or Level II Trauma Center;
Backup care for rural and community hospitals;
Continued education of the nursing and allied health personnel or the trauma team; and
Involvement with prevention efforts and an active outreach program for its referring communities.
