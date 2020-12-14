St. Francis Medical Center President Kristin Wolkart, St. Francis Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Thomas Gullatt, MD, Glenwood Regional Medical Center President Jeremy Tinnerello, along with Region 8 Office of Public Health Regional Administrator Jeff Toms, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell, filmed a video expressing concerns about the current status of COVID-19 in Northeast Louisiana.
These healthcare and community leaders shared their thoughts about an evident third wave of COVID-19 and are asking for the public's support of masking, social distancing, and frequent hand washing to help stop the community spread of the virus.
For the safety of patients, guests and team members, visitor guidelines have recently changed at both St. Francis Medical Center and Glenwood Regional Medical Center. The hospitals encourage the public to check visitor guidelines on their respective websites each day, be free from any COVID-19 like symptoms and be prepared to mask for the duration of a visit to either facility.
St. Francis Medical Center and Glenwood Regional Medical Center are working closely with the Governor’s Office, Louisiana Department of Health Region 8 leadership and local hospitals to safely manage patients In Northeast Louisiana.
