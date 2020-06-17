Beginning last week, St. Francis Urgent Care in West Monroe will now be offering Rapid COVID-19 Molecular Test and antibody testing.
The Rapid COVID-19 Molecular Test uses the same technology St.Francis Urgent Care utilizes to diagnose patients with the flu or strep throat.
Patients receive their results within 5 to 13 minutes. To qualify for the Rapid COVID-19 Molecular Test, the patient a must meet specific CDC criteria. Antibody testing is available to anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and have been symptom free for at least 4 weeks.
Those who are interested in obtaining a Rapid COVID-19 Molecular Test or an antibody screening set up a fast-track, in-person exam at stfrancisurgentcare.net.
Just click on “Online Check-In” and complete our paperless registration. Patients can also be seen by a licensed clinician electronically. Just select “Schedule a Virtual Visit” on the same website and schedule a face-to-face exam via home computer, tablet or a mobile device. Appointments can for testing can also be made at any St.Francis Urgent Care location.
