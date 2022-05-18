Glenwood Regional Medical Center and the Woman’s Clinic each announced last week they were halting obstetric services in light of a shortage of obstetrical physicians in the area.
Though Glenwood plans to cut these services on a temporary basis, the Woman’s Clinic says it will consolidate its obstetric and gynecological coverage with St. Francis Medical Center.
“In an effort to continue providing high quality, safe and exceptional care, the physicians of The Woman’s Clinic have made the difficult decision to consolidate obstetric and gynecological coverage to primarily St. Francis Medical Center,” stated the Woman’s Clinic last week. “This change will allow us to continue ensuring that our community receives the very best care available in a prompt and timely manner.”
According to the Woman’s Clinic, Dr. Laurie LeBleu and Dr. Won Suk Lee were expected to leave the clinic.
“Drs. LeBleu and Lee are transitioning to other states for reasons very near and dear to their families,” stated the Woman’s Clinic on May 13. “They will be greatly missed by both The Woman’s Clinic and the community we are privileged to serve. Their patients will be assisted during this transition to choose one of our other fantastic physicians without any interruption of care.”
Meanwhile, Jeremy Tinnerello, president at Glenwood, said the West Monroe hospital would “temporarily halt” all obstetric services on June 12 to address the physician staffing shortage.
“Glenwood Regional will use this time to build a team of dedicated providers to address and resolve our region’s shortage of obstetrical physicians to continue its tradition of providing exceptional obstetrical care to the community,” Tinnerello said.
A spokesperson for Glenwood did not answer other questions from The Ouachita Citizen about the matter, including how many Glenwood employees were affected by the change, but directed the newspaper to Tinnerello’s statement instead.
Glenwood’s obstetric care services included labor and delivery, the nursery, the NICU and more.
