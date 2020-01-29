St. Francis Medical Center is proud to announce the opening of its newly constructed hybrid operating room (OR).
The hybrid OR, which is about twice as large as traditional ORs, features the most innovative technology and imaging capabilities available in Northeast Louisiana.
The construction of this hybrid OR suite, as well as a new traditional surgical suite, represents an investment of over $3 million dollars and is part of St. Francis Forward, an $80 million, four-year capital campaign intended to revitalize St. Francis Medical Center and its surrounding community.
The decision to invest in a hybrid OR as part of the hospital’s suite of cardiovascular services was based on improving patient outcomes and the quality of care. Patients benefit from shorter wait times, increased safety measures, and advanced imaging capabilities. When necessary, surgeons can rapidly switch between minor and complex cases, completing multiple surgeries on a single patient with multiple surgeons in the same procedure and room.
“After two years of planning and construction, we are excited to open this advanced operating suite that will improve patient care and outcomes,” said Kristin Wolkart, president of St. Francis Medical Center. “Made possible by the collaboration of physicians and our surgical staff, this new operating room is just one example of our commitment to providing innovative technology for our patients, as well as continued investment in our community.”
While traditional ORs are typically smaller and outfitted for one specific procedure, hybrid ORs are specially designed and equipped to make surgeries safer and easier for patients and the surgical team.
Advantages of a hybrid OR include having advanced imaging equipment available during surgery allows for faster, more precise placement of surgical tools and implants, or surgeries generally proceed more quickly because everything the surgeon needs is right in the room. There’s no need to move to another location for additional procedures or imaging.
