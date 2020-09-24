St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe updated its visitation policy for patients last week, allowing two visitors and one support person for each patient each day.
Visitation of patients, who are not COVID-19 positive or being ruled out for COVID, will be limited to two visitors (18 years or older) per patient per day and one support person per patient per day.
The support person will be allowed to stay overnight in the patient’s room. All those visiting or supporting patients are asked to stay in the patient’s room and are not allowed to leave and re-enter the facility on the same day.
“Patient and team member safety continues to be our highest priority as we provide care during this pandemic,” said Kristin Wolkart, President of St. Francis Medical Center. “While we continue safety measures to protect our community and employees, we also recognize how important in-person support is for patients while recovering in the hospital. Once Governor John Bel Edwards announced the move to Phase III of reopening in Louisiana, and in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System COVID-19 Task Force, the decision was made to relax our visitation restrictions at this time.”
Visitation of patients will be limited to two visitors and one support person (18 years or older) per day. All those visiting or supporting patients are asked to stay in the patient’s room and are not allowed to leave and re-enter the facility on the same day. The support person may stay overnight, but must be in patient’s room prior to 6 p.m. daily.
Visiting hours will continue to be from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Visitors will be screened for symptoms daily and will receive a wristband with the current date that must be worn for the duration of their visit.
The hospital strongly recommends people who have chronic conditions or are older than 70 do not visit patients in the hospital’s facilities for their own protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.