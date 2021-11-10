St. Francis Medical Group recently welcomed Sara Grandy, MD, to its network of family medicine providers.
Grandy’s office is at St. Francis Primary Care, 9644 Highway 165 North in Sterlington.
Grandy earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from the Saba University School of Medicine in the Netherland Antilles. She completed her residency in the Lake Charles Family Medicine Program and served as Chief Resident for the 2020-2021 academic year. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and American Medical Association. She attends monthly presentations of the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians. As a family medicine physician, Grandy has a particular interest in geriatrics and preventive medicine.
Having grown up in Newfoundland, Canada, with parents who served as pastors, Grandy developed a passion for serving others — especially vulnerable and underserved communities. She completed three mission trips, including a non-medical mission to Zimbabwe and two medical and children’s missions in Honduras. These opportunities allowed her to experience different cultures and become more comfortable in adapting to new environments.
When serving patients, Grandy believes it is important to care for the whole person. She encourages her patients to become involved in their own health via shared decision making. She is excited to apply her experience and expertise to serving communities across Ouachita Parish and surrounding communities.
