Students from St. Frederick High School in Monroe spent the past week collecting a truckload of supplies to be sent to Fort Myers, Florida in response to Hurricane Ida.
The supplies, which include cleaning supplies and water, were delivered to Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers earlier this week.
“This isn’t about St. Fred’s, this is about Fort Myers,” said Marlo Shepard, counselor at St. Frederick. “We’re being a host site, but that’s why we’re challenging other schools to come help us do this. This isn’t just about us.
The school started taking donations last Tuesday and the supplies were expected to arrive in Fort Myers Sunday afternoon.
Shepard said the school received hundreds of donations. The 53-foot trailer was piled high with cases of bottled water, bleach, brooms, paper towels, disinfectant and more.
Students worked service hours to gather all the donations and load them on the truck.
“It’s pretty cool that our kids have done that,” Shepard said. “I am extraordinarily proud of our students.”
Shepard said the school decided to embark on the project because it was important to help other students in need.
“The thing is — if we can just plant a seed of servitude,” Shepard said. “We have to be kind and help each other.”
She said one of her students expressed the sentiment best: “They’re just kids like us.”
Not only did the school collect the donations, but parents of students were responsible for coordinating the truck, trailer and transportation of supplies.
Katy Moreland with K&M Company of North Louisiana, a trucking company based in Sterlington, said K&M provided the truck, driver and gas needed to get the donations from Louisiana to Florida.
Moreland’s son is a student at St. Frederick’s, which was why Shepard approached her with the idea for the project.
“At the end of the day, it’s about helping people any way you can, to do the humane thing and the Christian thing,” Moreland said.
While K&M offered a truck, WestRock, a paper mill in Hodge, offered the trailer needed to carry the donations. Melissa Perry, quality manager at WestRock, also is the parent of a St. Frederick student.
Perry said her daughter asked her to get involved with the project because she knew WestRock would be willing to help.
“WestRock has spent a great deal of time over the last few years around relief efforts,” Perry said. “They have sent teams to Panama City to provide supplies, meals and workers to remove trees and debris from homes. We also provided tornado and hurricane relief in Jackson Parish and some surrounding areas. The request fell right in line with our mindset around servant leadership in our communities and we were happy to assist.”
Shepard said WestRock replaced all the tires on the truck before sending it off because of the possibly rough terrain the truck would have to drive through in Florida.
“There’s still a lot of trees down and a lot of issues that we wouldn’t think about,” Shepard said. “Our oak trees are one thing, but it’s a lot of palm trees, and apparently they’re like razor blades.”
Several other groups donated to the relief, including St. Matthew Catholic Church, which donated $200, and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Monroe, which donated two truckloads of supplies.
“It’s just been an outpouring,” Shepard said. “We’ve had people donate from Tallulah and Union Parish.”
