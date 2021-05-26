The city of Monroe is replacing existing trunk line from Lee Avenue down Standifer, resulting in the temporary shutdown of a pump station servicing the area.
Soil bores were done in preparation for laying the new trunk line. One of those soil bores penetrated the force main, causing a sewer leak.
In order to control the leak, the Standifer Sewer Pump Station has been shut down. A contractor is scheduled to start repairing the damage caused to the force main Tuesday morning. All the areas affected by the sewer leak have been disinfected and washed to protect public health.
Standifer Street between South Grand and Lee Avenue will be closed until further notice for emergency sewer repairs. Traffic can detour on Mouton or Benton Streets.
The sewer leak has been reported to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.