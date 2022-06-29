State and local officials at the Northeast Louisiana Legislative Delegation Update Luncheon
- Former Rebel Belton fulfills a boyhood dream at LSU
- Dianne Cage — June 23, 2022
- Update: Arrests made in burglary
- Neville's Heard shows out at LSU Elite Camp
- Clerk insists mysterious, unsigned envelope verboten
- Former Panther Clowers shines at Delta State
- Three sent to Trinity after wreck
- Guaranty Bank announces promotion
- Ferriday declares state of emergency
- West Monroe man arrested on charge of simple assault
The seventh annual Pigskin Preview luncheon is set for noon Thursday, Aug. 4, at ?the West M… Read more
Monroe Police are investigating a home invasion/shooting that occurred last week. Read more
Monroe detectives arrested Nicholas Webb in connection a double shooting last week on Loop R… Read more
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis was selected to participate in the Authentic Leadership Executive … Read more
- By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com
The spread of purposefully misleading information, or disinformation, was one of the reasons… Read more
Prentice Starr Jr., 48, of Monroe was killed in a head-on collision last week. Read more
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Prevention on the Go program, in partnership with the Stat… Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
State Secretary Kyle Ardoin and Attorney General Jeff Landry are asking the U.S. Supreme Cou… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Louisiana State Police Troopers arrested a Monroe man on drug charges last week after he all… Read more
- Joey Martin
Carson Clowers took a roundabout route to get to Delta State. But the former Sterlington Hig… Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed nearly four dozen bills into law last week including benefit in… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on a hate crime charge last weekend after he allegedly t… Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
The state Legislature ended its special session without adopting a new congressional distric… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The NFL has never had better overall quarterback play than it does today. Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of theft of a firearm … Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Neville’s Zalance Heard is a composite Top 80 prospect nationally, but when the 6’6”, 308-po… Read more
- By Victor Skinner | The Center Square
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Louisiana State Police over numerous all… Read more
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested two West Monroe women on charges of disturbing the peace last we… Read more
