The state Legislative Auditor reported 37 findings in an audit of the state’s expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, including a finding related to $12 billion spent in the state’s Medicaid and Louisiana Chiladren’s Health Insurance Program (LaCHIP).
Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office released the audit report of the state’s finances last week. Of the 37 findings, 12 were repeat findings from a prior audit.
In a March 26 letter, Purpera challenged the Department of Health’s efforts to accurately verify the eligibility of recipients in the state’s Medicaid and LaCHIP programs.
There were some 1.4 million recipients in those programs.
“The state Department of Health did not use federal tax data to verify critical Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program eligibility factors, increasing the risk that applicants could be determined eligible when they are ineligible,” Purpera said.
“Considering rising state health care costs and limited budgets, it is important to ensure that Medicaid dollars are spent appropriately.”
Purpera said his office was unable to verify the eligibility of the recipients because federal and state laws prohibited his office’s use of income tax records for that purpose.
If the federal government later determined some of the 1.4 million recipients were ineligible because of their income, the state might have to return the federal share of any Medicaid costs for those recipients. Doing such would make the state liable for the costs alone, Purpera noted.
In response, the Department of Health Undersecretary Cindy Rives claimed the department had “adequate controls” over eligibility determinations because of a new system, LaMEDS, that relied on electronic data sources for verification.
In October 2019, LDH began using federal tax information for review when a significant discrepancy cropped up between income reported for eligibility and income reported for federal tax purposes.
“Since removing this audit trail in LaMEDS is impractical, LDH commits to working with the auditor on building regular statistical data reports on FTI, which do not violate LDH’s IRS agreement and are in compliance with the law, that the auditor can use for review,” Rives said.
In 2014, through the Affordable Care Act, federal regulations changed the requirements for Medicaid eligibility determinations to a new methodology using federal income tax information (FTI) known as modified adjusted gross income. The new MAGI determination process significantly changed the way Medicaid eligibility is determined for a large percentage of the Louisiana Medicaid program.
