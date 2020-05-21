Louisiana Economic Development (LED) recently notified the city of West Monroe that a portion of its Highland Park property has been designated as an LED Certified Site.
Highland Park, formerly known as the Trenton Street Golf Course, is located in the heart of the city. Some 15 acres of the property’s west end, known as the Highland Park Mixed-Use Development site, has officially been designated as an LED Certified Site.
“The city of West Monroe is proud to announce that a portion of Highland Park has officially been named an LED Certified Site and is considered shovel ready,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “We thank all of our partners who came together to make this a seamless process. A special thanks goes to NELEA and Entergy for guiding us through the certification process and being a financial partner. Without their assistance, this would not have been possible.”
Highland Park is owned by the city and is the city’s first-ever certified site. Being a certified site means the property is development ready and a leading candidate for projects that could bring new capital investment and jobs to Northeast Louisiana.
To become an LED Certified Site, the property must undergo rigorous review by a third-party engineering firm which identifies and evaluates things such as zoning restrictions, surveys, title work, environmental studies and soil analysis. LED expanded its certification program to include smaller certified business sites which are best suited for commercial businesses and low-impact industries. Sites typically range between 10 and 25 acres and are suitable for business parks, mixed-use developments or light industry.
“We believe Louisiana’s inventory of certified sites is unrivaled in the U.S., and the addition of quality sites like Highland Park in West Monroe prepares us for success in attracting new jobs and investment to Louisiana,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said.
“We can only accomplish this with great partners like Mayor Staci Mitchell and the City of West Monroe, Tana Trichel and the Northeast Louisiana Economic Alliance, and Entergy with its statewide impact on site development and economic development success. All are major contributors to establishing this great site in West Monroe.”
In the past decade, the LED Certified Sites Program has built one of the strongest inventories of state-sponsored certified sites in the U.S. The Highland Park site in West Monroe represents the 118th LED Certified Site.
Within an hour’s drive of the West Monroe commercial development site, more than 370,000 people reside, with a workforce of more than 153,000 and educational attainment that features over 67,000 college degrees. Location along four-lane La. Highway 143 (North 7th Street), less than two miles from Interstate 20, makes Highland Park a prime certified business site.
“We are thrilled for the city of West Monroe and the potential that this site brings with it,” said Amanda Hatten Edge, North Region Project Manager for Entergy Louisiana. “It’s so important for us to see our communities prosper and for us to complete the circuit and help all Louisianans achieve their full potential, and that goes beyond just producing power. The opportunities for growth here are outstanding and these commitments will help bring in jobs and help our communities thrive.”
Certification for the Highland Park Mixed-Use Development site was made possible with the generous support and financial assistance of Northeast Louisiana Economic Alliance (NELEA) and Entergy.
“It has been a real pleasure to work with the City of West Monroe and all involved in this project,” said Tana Trichel, executive director of NELEA. “We are excited about the business and cultural prospects of this property. It exemplifies the vision of Mayor Mitchell and Aldermen, Chief of Staff Courtney Hornsby, Louisiana Economic Development representative Daniel Michel and especially Entergy, represented by Amanda Edge. Though Northeast Louisiana Economic Alliance was able to provide a significant portion of the cost, Entergy stepped in and assisted the City in the rest of the cost. The collaboration and teamwork was outstanding.”
