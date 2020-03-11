The Kansas Lane Connector project and construction of a Garrett Road-Interstate 20 interchange in Monroe as well as the Vancil Road interchange in West Monroe are some of the area’s top transportation priorities, local officials say.
Elected officials, engineers and other public officials provided feedback to the state Department of Transportation and Development earlier this week on what infrastructure projects should be included in a 25-year plan, or Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP).
Ouachita Council of Governments (OCOG) hosted the feedback session for Ouachita Parish stakeholders during a meeting Monday at the Monroe Civic Center.
“They want to know everyone’s thoughts on growth, what are the worse intersections, traffic problems. They will use this feedback to plan transportation needs for the next 25 years,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “They asked questions like what was the most needed transportation project in West Monroe or in the parish?”
The MTP was based on stakeholders’ input, public input at meetings in Monroe and West Monroe as well as data from third parties, according to Taylor Marcantel, a senior planner at the Neel-Schaffer engineering firm in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
“Every five years we have to update our transportation plan,” said William “Doug” Mitchell, executive director at North Delta Regional Planning and Development District in Monroe. North Delta Regional Planning serves as the administrator for OCOG.
Vijay Kunada, vice president at the Neel-Schaffer engineering firm, explained that federal regulations required parishes to provide a transportation plan in order to receive federal funding for projects.
“The plan is required by federal regulations to receive any kind of federal money to be spent on the transportation system within this area,” Kunada said. “If you don’t have a plan and the project is not in the plan, then you cannot receive federal funds for that project.”
The region’s current MTP will expire in December 2020, and the goal is to present the new plan seeking approval by OCOG members in November, according to Doug Mitchell.
During the meeting, leaders in attendance were asked to participate in a live-survey pinpointing the area’s top transportation priorities.
According to the results, maintaining roads and infrastructures, improvements in connectivity and reducing traffic congestion were considered the area’s top priorities in transportation.
Officials were asked to name roadways and intersections with the greatest need for safety improvements. Some roadways named were U.S. Highway 165, Thomas Road in West Monroe and the Interstate 20 exit to Thomas Road.
Louisville Avenue in Monroe, Well Road in West Monroe, U.S. Highway 165 North and DeSiard Street in Monroe also were considered by officials as some of the most congested roadways and highways during rush hour.
Monroe City Councilman Doug Harvey said local and state authorities should prioritize projects in the eastern part of the parish where Graphic Packaging International is located.
“You have a lot of residential development that is ringing off in eastern Ouachita,” Harvey said. “You have industrial and commercial that is feeding into that direction.”
Commercial growth would result in residential growth, according to Harvey.
Harvey also viewed the Tower Drive-Armand Street area in Monroe as a location where improvement could lead to benefits.
“Where can I improve and get more benefit out of residential and commercial density in the Tower Drive-Armand Street area?” Harvey said.
Staci Mitchell said she considered smooth traffic flow to be a top priority in the Twin Cities.
“I think a lot of it is our intersections,” Mitchell said. “There are several across the parish in both cities that have serious congestion.”
Mitchell said she hoped additional funding for road maintenance and widening would be considered in the new plan for projects such as the widening of Trenton Street. Mitchell said Trenton Street from North 7th Street to Bridge Street was in need of attention.
Ouachita Parish Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit echoed Mitchell’s concerns.
“We have got to start planning for capacity as we are finding more and more growth in the parish,” Clampit said. “We have got to start building those projects that will move the traffic.”
Clampit said one project to reduce traffic would be the Vancil Road Interchange.
“It will help move traffic down a little bit and take the load off Well Road, and that’s right now where we are seeing all the growth,” Clampit said.
Sue Nicholson, president and CEO of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, agreed traffic was an issue and supports projects that would improve safety on highways and interstates.
“Some of those improvements to Hwy 165 and Interstate 20 are really critical for safety features,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson added that once the Kansas Lane Connector and Garrett Road I-20 interchange were built, the interchange will help reduce traffic.
“That will reduce some of that congestion on Hwy 165,” she said.
Residents who were unable to attend the public meetings can visit www.PublicInput.com/2045 to take the online survey about the area’s transportation needs.
“This is an opportunity to capture the areas of the parish that are growing and help plan the infrastructure for those,” Nicholson said.
