Any outdoor religious and places of worship venue must adhere to strict mitigation standards in preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to state officials.
The State Fire Marshal says the general operating matrix will require spacing of groups, limiting concentration of people, strict use of PPE, and frequent sanitizing.
The specific requirements are provided below:
Open areas with or without temporary tents, subject to local or parish rules and ordinances, must meet NFPA 101 Life Safety Code and must be open on all sides (no barriers). The tent must not be enclosed.
The following conditions are required:
The capacity is subject to social distancing requirements and spacing of seated attendees with strict supervision provided by crowd managers;
Limit group seating to persons who are members of the same household;
Modify human contact as part of any religious ceremony
State approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of tent area; and
Minimum 7-foot, 6-inch head room (ceiling height) Crowd Managers shall be provided to call for emergency evacuation, enforce social distancing requirements, assign seating to attendees and further manage any movement of people throughout the service.
This function can be performed by church ushers, staff or leadership;
One Crowd Manager shall be provided for every 50 persons in attendance;
In the event of a fire or other emergency they must call for evacuation and then call 911;
Maintain 6-foot distance between persons or congregated people of a household from others when entering, moving about, seating and exiting; and
Seating of persons or congregated people of a household shall be assigned in a manner that allows spacing of at least 6-feet from all other individuals seated (This applies to seating available or either side, forward and behind).
