Monty, a 12-year-old golden Labrador who joined the State Fire Marshal’s office (SFM) in 2012, died July 5 from a tumor.
Monty served all across the state, but primarily in South Louisiana alongside his handler, Lt. Brian Mashon.
“Monty was my friend, buddy and partner,” Mashon said. “I am going to miss him until we meet again.”
Monty retired in 2020. During his time with the SFM, he assisted in determining the cause and origin of numerous fires. During the 2019 St. Landry church fires, Monty’s skills led investigators to discover the gas can that had been used in one of the fires, which ultimately led to the identification of the suspect.
In 2017, Monty beat out nearly 60 other K-9s from across the country to receive the Top Dog award from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau.
“Monty was a special dog and contributed so much to the success of this agency, not only in crime solving, but in our public education efforts, both of which saved lives,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis. “Monty will be greatly missed and always remembered for his stellar service to the people of Louisiana.”
Monday’s news leak that the Biden Administration will extend the Covid-19 public-health emergency—which had been scheduled to end on Friday—for another 90 days was no surprise for a White House that seems to want a perpetual emergency.
The Biden Administration claims the declaration provides critical regulatory flexibility. But emergency-use authorizations for vaccines and treatments are governed by a separate statute. The Health and Human Services Department could also make permanent other regulation flexibility such as Medicare coverage for telehealth services.
Why keep extending the emergency? One reason is that in March 2020 Congress barred states from kicking ineligible people off Medicaid rolls during the emergency in return for more federal funding. Medicaid enrollment has ballooned to 95 million—30% of Americans are now enrolled—from 71 million in December 2019. The emergency expands Medicaid in GOP states that opted out of the ObamaCare expansion. It is also a boon for insurers in states that pay per Medicaid participant. Hospitals and physician groups support extending the emergency because they worry that state Medicaid payments will decline if the federal fillip goes away.
Another reason: Congress in March 2020 suspended food-stamp work requirements during the emergency and sweetened benefits in states that maintained their own declarations. As of April, 41.2 million Americans were receiving food stamps—an average of $228 monthly per person—which is about 4.4 million more than before the pandemic.
Yet if the White House believes Covid continues to be an emergency, why hasn’t the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Novavax vaccine? The World Health Organization green-lighted it in December. The FDA’s advisory board nearly unanimously endorsed the vaccine over a month ago, in part because its traditional technology might encourage vaccination among the hesitant.
Covid shouldn’t be an emergency only when it’s useful to expand the welfare state.
