Monty, a 12-year-old golden Labrador who joined the State Fire Marshal’s office (SFM) in 2012, died July 5 from a tumor.

Monty served all across the state, but primarily in South Louisiana alongside his handler, Lt. Brian Mashon. 

“Monty was my friend, buddy and partner,” Mashon said. “I am going to miss him until we meet again.”

Monty retired in 2020. During his time with the SFM, he assisted in determining the cause and origin of numerous fires. During the 2019 St. Landry church fires, Monty’s skills led investigators to discover the gas can that had been used in one of the fires, which ultimately led to the identification of the suspect.

In 2017, Monty beat out nearly 60 other K-9s from across the country to receive the Top Dog award from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau.

“Monty was a special dog and contributed so much to the success of this agency, not only in crime solving, but in our public education efforts, both of which saved lives,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis. “Monty will be greatly missed and always remembered for his stellar service to the people of Louisiana.”

