The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana unanimously endorsed Fifth District Congresswoman Julia Letlow for re-election.  “As the first Republican woman ever elected to represent Louisiana in Congress, Julia has brought a much-needed perspective to Capitol Hill,” stated the committee last week. “She has been a passionate fighter for our communities, our farmers, and our industries. As Louisiana’s only voice on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, she delivers results not just for the Fifth District, but for our entire state.”

