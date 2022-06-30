The state Highway Safety Commission received $50,000 in grants to purchase new drug laboratory equipment and to fund a toxicologist to analyze substances and provide testimony in impaired driving prosecutions.
The grants were formally presented recently to LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman by representatives from the Governors Highway Safety Association and Responsibility.org.
One $20,000 grant will be used to purchase hydrogen, compressed-air and zero-air generators for the North Louisiana Criminalistic Laboratory, which provides forensic toxicology services for 29 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. This new equipment is expected to be used to test impaired driving blood samples for a wider analysis of drugs, including inhalants.
A second grant will be used to contract with a forensic toxicologist, who can provide expert analysis and court testimony in drug-impaired prosecutions. Such cases can be more complex than alcohol-impaired driving cases, and prosecutors sometimes settle for lesser charges or dismiss the cases because of a lack of forensic support.
This toxicology program can be used as a model for other states because it can identify dangerous, drug-impaired drivers and get them off the streets and into proper treatment and monitoring programs.
“The bottom line is, these grants will save lives in Louisiana because they will finance the tools we need to make our roads safer,” Freeman said.
“Giving law enforcement the tools to identify alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers and expanded testing is critical for protecting all roadway users,” GHSA and Responsibility.org said in a news release announcing the grants.
Louisiana, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland and Nevada were the five states to receive grants from GHSA and Responsibility.org to combat impaired driving.
The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) is a nonprofit association representing the highway safety offices of states, territories, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
Responsibility.org is a national not-for-profit that leads the fight to eliminate drunk driving and works with others to end all impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and empower adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.