The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education last week approved the state’s first literacy accountability plan for children in kindergarten through second grade.
K-2 students’ success in reading was not previously measured and reported to the state. Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, students are expected to take three literacy assessments per year so schools can gauge their progress and report it.
“We want to assess them to determine if they’re meeting the goals that we’ve set for them,” said Betty Ward-Cooper, a member of the Monroe City School Board. “Then we’re going to provide them whatever help that they need.”
When the 2024-2025 school year begins, all K-2 students are expected to take a literacy indicator test so educators can see where each student is at and what improvements need to be made.
“I’m hopeful about this new plan,” Ward-Cooper said. “Everything is spelled out. We know what the goals are. We know what’s required to realize those goals.”
Monroe City School Board member Daryll Berry said improving children’s literacy early on would help them be more successful later in life.
“It prepares you to be a better employee, better handle your finances, and just be better in life,” Berry said. “It’s beneficial throughout your whole life, not just in school.”
The Ouachita Citizen reached out to several members of the Ouachita Parish School Board and Monroe City School Board for comment. Many School Board members declined to comment because they were still learning about the change and its effects.
According to Ward-Cooper, the new accountability plan was also expected to get parents more involved with their children’s literacy. Under the new plan, schools were required to notify a child’s parents if they perform poorly on literacy assessments.
“Parents will know so that they can do what they can to make sure their students are successful,” Ward-Cooper said.
The accountability plan was expected to not only change the way children’s literacy was assessed, but the way children were taught to read.
“This new strategy emphasizes the science of reading, which has to do with phonics,” Ward-Cooper said. “Fifty percent or more of the teachers nationwide don’t know how to teach phonics.”
If a teacher does not know how to teach phonics, schools were now required to provide those teachers with on-site literacy coaches.
Each school would be responsible for funding professional development for their teaching staff.
“It costs money to do a lot of this professional development training,” Ward-Cooper said. “School districts may have to incur these additional costs to provide literacy coaches.”
According Berry, the costs that might come along with hiring literacy coaches should be manageable.
“We want to be the best stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Berry said. “I think if we manage our money right and budget it right, we’ll be able to accomplish the things we need to.”
The effectiveness of the accountability plan is expected to be tracked in performance reports from each school and school district, which are released every year and are available to the public.
According to Ward-Cooper, the state Department of Education was considering implementing a similar program for math in the future.
