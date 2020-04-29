Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to extend the stay-at-home order until May 15 will further cripple small businesses but overriding the governor's lockdown order – though possible – could cause more damage, state lawmakers say.
The Ouachita Citizen learned on Tuesday of a move among members of the state House of Representatives to circulate a petition to override Edwards' lockdown as allowed under state law. The movement was prompted by widespread disappointment among Republican lawmakers to Edwards' decision on Monday afternoon.
Prior to Edwards' news conference, many Republican lawmakers were under the impression Edwards would announce the state would reopen on May 1, state Rep. Alan Seabaugh told KEEL 710 AM on Tuesday.
“We got a complete about face,” said Seabaugh, R-Shreveport. “No question about it. I would say we were lied to. He lied in the Republican delegation meeting. He said businesses are going to reopen on May 1.”
Seabaugh noted that an override was possible through a petition signed by a majority of either the House or the state Senate.
“We were really hoping not to have to do this,” Seabaugh said. “A petition. It's not a bill. Signed by a majority of either house. It's not even half of each house, but half of either house.”
The Legislature has temporarily suspended its regular legislative session in light of the COVID-19 crisis, though it could resume after May 1. Of the possibility that Legislature might resume its session, Edwards said, “I happen to think the Legislature is essential infrastructure.”
“We have the month of May to get a budget in place,” Edwards said.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers in northeastern Louisiana expressed hesitation about an override because it could endanger federal relief for state government or many local governments. That would be the case because, under state law, an override may also include a resolution prohibiting the governor from declaring a state of emergency in response to any crisis or disaster.
“I don't know that it's going to go anywhere because there is a concern that the Stafford Act requires there to be an emergency declaration in order to receive federal assistance,” said Sen. Jay Morris, R-Monroe. “It might be that Louisiana businesses lose eligibility for the emergency SBA loans if there is no emergency. That would have to be vetted fully before such a drastic step was taken.”
Under state law, a petition to override Edwards' emergency order does not require prohibiting the governor from issuing any further emergency declarations. The statute says such a petition “may” prevent such orders during a set period.
The relevant section from LA Revised Statute 28:724 reads, “The legislature, by petition signed by a majority of the surviving members of either house, may terminate a state of disaster or emergency at any time. This petition terminating the state of emergency or disaster may establish a period during which no other declaration of emergency or disaster may be issued. Thereupon, the governor shall issue an executive order or proclamation ending the state of disaster or emergency.”
Rep. Michael Echols and Sen. Stewart Cathey shared Morris' reservations.
“As I understand, if the House and the Senate overrules the governor from an emergency declaration, the governor cannot issue any new emergency orders,” said Echols, R-Monroe. “If there was a massive spike in viruses or a tornado or emergency, he would be limited.”
Cathey, who participated in a call among Senate members Tuesday afternoon, said other senators were asking the same questions.
“One of the concerns I have, that we're researching, would it have any impact on federal funding?” said Cathey, R-Sterlington. “Federal dollars are driven by states of emergencies, especially FEMA. I'd hate for us to do something that would hurt us with the ability to recoup losses from the federal government for a disaster or other emergency.”
In spite of their reservations about a possible override, several lawmakers said they were surprised and disappointed by Edwards' decision.
In a Facebook video published Tuesday, Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, called Edwards' decision a “huge mistake.” According to Harris, a stay-at-home order would never succeed in eradicating the virus.
“My call was with him last week when he gave us assurances that he was going to get the economy up and going on May 1,” Echols said. “For him to depart from that, even apart from statistical bumps, it was surprising to me for him to pivot from what he told us last week.”
According to Cathey, every indication from the governor and his staff pointed toward a May 1 restart or advancement into the first phase of President Trump's plan to reopen the economy.
“We felt like the rug was pulled out from beneath us yesterday afternoon,” Cathey said. “Initially, when all this started, it was because we didn't want to over burden the hospital system and had enough PPE for our health care professionals. We absolutely want to make sure they have those resources. But now, it seems like we have the resources we need, and we're not in any position to run out of PPE or overwhelm our health care systems. We shifted the goal posts and we're going to say it's something else now.”
