national guard family

KAYE WILLIS received the Army Volunteer award during the Office of Family Programs Workshop on Aug. 21 for her support of the soldiers and airmen of the Louisiana National Guard. (Courtesy photo)

 The Louisiana National Guard’s Office of Family Programs hosted their annual state family workshop and award ceremony for the Soldier and Family Readiness Group (SFRG) volunteers in Baton Rouge from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.